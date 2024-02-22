NMFTA Welcomes Nate Ripke as Director of Commodity and Standards Development

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA)™ announced today that the organization has welcomed Nate Ripke as director of commodity and standards development. A former employee of NMFTA, in this newly created role, he will lead strategy on simplifying the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC)® and enhance the user experience of ClassIT®.

“His return to NMFTA is a testament to the positive environment we’ve cultivated here at the association,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “We’re eager to leverage his insights to drive our success forward and anticipate the valuable contributions he’ll make. Ripke will make a positive impact on NMFTA’s continued growth with his unique skill set and expertise. He is a leader who we can rely on for the most up-to-date industry knowledge, and due to his familiarity with our products, services, and goals, Ripke is the best fit for the position.”

In his first stint at the association, from 2011-2017, Ripke was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of classification development and interpretation. He was also responsible for internal and external training on classification products. With over 17 years of experience with industry-leading businesses such as Holland, in addition to his own company, Handy Movin’ & Haulin’, Ripke has acquired an extensive skill set to help propel NMFTA forward. While at Holland, he served as the manager for weighing and inspection, and during his previous NMFTA role, he served as a member of the Commodity Classification Standards Board.

His in-depth expertise in classification, which includes weighing and research, will serve the organization well as NMFTA continues its mission to further modernize and improve the existing NMFC system.

In his most recent role at Old Dominion, he served as regional manager weights and inspections and focused on the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector of the industry. He served as a regional expert in business process analysis, operational improvement, and freight classification.

While at NMFTA, he will be able to utilize his ability to help both domestic and global shipping clients manage their cargo and freight efficiently, with increased knowledge and a profound understanding of the best solutions.

“There is nothing quite like the LTL freight environment,” said Ripke. “I have been mentored by some of the best classification minds in this industry, and I have also experienced the pain points as a classification user myself. Part of reimagining the classification is taking a step back and looking at the entire process. The goal is not just to make it easier to find your NMFC and freight class; it’s to streamline the classification products with the existing digital initiatives driven by the NMFTA.”

