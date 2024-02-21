DOTsfty to Showcase Revolutionary Driver Training Solutions at the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show

Bellevue, WA, February 21, 2024 — DOTsfty, a pioneer in automated driver training and safety management, is proud to announce its sponsorship and role as an exhibitor at this year's Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), the industry's largest annual event dedicated to heavy-duty trucking. The event is scheduled for March 28th to March 30th, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

At MATS 2024, DOTsfty will unveil its latest advancements in driver training technology, highlighting the successful integration with Samsara, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. This partnership enhances DOTsfty's commitment to promoting safety and productivity among fleet operators through innovative, mobile-first short video training content delivered via the Samsara Driver App.

"Our participation in the Mid-America Trucking Show marks a significant opportunity to demonstrate how DOTsfty's cutting-edge solutions are transforming the trucking industry," said Yuichi Uchida, Co-Founder and COO of DOTsfty. "We are excited to showcase our technology that leverages real-time data to foster a culture of safety and self-improvement among drivers."

Visitors to the DOTsfty booth will have the chance to experience firsthand the company's state-of-the-art training platform, designed to optimize driver performance and safety. The DOTsfty team will be available at Booth # 76117 to discuss how their solutions can help mitigate the economic pressures facing the transportation sector today, including rising fuel and maintenance costs.

About DOTsfty:

DOTsfty, stands at the forefront of automated driver training technology. With a focus on comprehensive behavior analysis, DOTsfty's mission is to revolutionize fleet management and enhance driver safety and efficiency across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.dotsfty.com/

Press Contact:

Yuichi Uchida

Co-Founder / COO

yuichi@dotsfty.com

+1 206-309-6956