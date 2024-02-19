Analysis of the top 5 misunderstandings about forklift lithium-ion batteries

Interest in and use of lithium-ion batteries in industrial trucks is growing. There are many advantages to this revolutionary technology, most notably its fast charging and ability to charge "on the go" rather than "charge to full" all at once.

However, there remains widespread confusion and misunderstanding about battery technology and its suitability for material handling applications.

However, there remains widespread confusion and misunderstanding about battery technology and its suitability for material handling applications.

1. We do a lot of heavy lifting that electric machines can't handle.

With modern battery-operated equipment, lifting capacity is not an issue. If the capacity plate rating is the same as the equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) model, the ability to lift heavier loads is also the same. For example, Hyster®’s updated J2.5-3.0XNL trucks are designed to match hydrostatic IC trucks. Also, remember that while lifting uses a lot of energy, electric forklifts are more energy efficient than IC forklifts, so the only real potential drawback is the machine's ability to store and use that energy. This means the end user must consider whether there are sufficient opportunities to recharge the battery throughout the day.

Lithium-ion technology works by replacing multiple lead-acid batteries depending on truck power requirements while increasing productivity.

2. You can get all the benefits by replacing your lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries.

Of course, aftermarket lithium-ion batteries are a huge improvement over lead-acid batteries, but to enjoy the real benefits, you should consider a forklift factory-approved OEM lithium-ion battery manufacturer, which has inherent advantages.

For example, the integrated battery has CANbus connectivity, which means the truck's factory BDI still works accurately. The OEM technician can connect to the battery and diagnose any issues through the truck software, eliminating the need to call a 3rd party provider.

When considering a swap solution (lead-acid batteries replacing equivalent lithium-ion batteries), users must determine whether their application allows sufficient time to charge the batteries. They also need to consider additional energy infrastructure costs, such as cables and sockets capable of handling higher power consumption. In addition, they need to install new power points closer to work areas or break rooms to avoid unnecessary trips to existing lead-acid charging room distances.

3. Lithium-ion batteries are very expensive.

It’s imperative to think about long-term costs. Although lithium-ion batteries have a higher initial purchase price than lead-acid batteries, their cost per cycle is lower due to their longer lifespan, making them the most cost-effective solution in the long run.

Lithium-ion batteries have extremely low internal resistance and the most efficient technology, which means less grid energy is wasted and saves 30% (charging and CO2 emissions) compared to lead-acid batteries.

Therefore, in the long run, with the decline of lithium carbonate, now comparing the prices of lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries, purchasing a lithium battery with the same capacity only costs 1.5 times that of a lead-acid battery. Lithium batteries are cheaper in the long run.

4. We need to replace our entire lead-acid fleet with lithium-ion machines.

Of course, it often makes sense to replace the entire fleet so that operators don't have to switch between different charging regimes and operating procedures. It also makes sense for the aging fleet, which has decided to retire all existing machines and "start over."

Replacement is also recommended when a business has an incentive to replace. This could be a commitment to reduce overall CO2 emissions or a desire to eliminate hazardous battery replacement or reduce ongoing maintenance requirements.

However, if the utilization of certain trucks is not sufficient to warrant lithium-ion batteries, a mixed fleet is possible and we have helped many customers with phased rollouts. If you operate a mixed fleet, you need to know that lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries often require different chargers, so charging areas may need to be marked and instructions provided to staff.

5. Our power supply must be upgraded.

Yes, lithium-ion battery chargers have higher output, which means they require higher input current than lead-acid chargers. However, battery manufacturers offer a variety of battery/charger combinations based on utilization, application intensity, and available charging window.

