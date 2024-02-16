Inside Rockstar’s Thriving Las Vegas 3PL Warehouse

The Las Vegas desert oasis a logistics hub to over 60 million people, fed by three major transport corridors (Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95, and U.S. Highway 93), and an international airport that handles over 600,000 pounds of arriving/departing cargo each day.

Over the past 6 months alone, Las Vegas has housed Formula 1, the NFL Superbowl, as well as countless other renowned entertainers and world-class shows.

In the heart of the Nevada desert lies one of the most notorious cities in the world. Synonymous with stars, opportunity, and endless possibilities. Here, Rocksktar 3PL provides high-quality, flexible 3PL storage, pick, pack, and distribution, to Las Vegas clients.

Step behind the scenes and inside the Rockstar 3PL warehouse, one of the businesses keeping the city of dreams moving.

Known for their exceptional customer service, can-do attitude, and ability to rise to any occasion, Rockstar needed a system with easy-to-use integrations and the flexibility to cater to their unique service — and to do this, they needed a great WMS partnership.

Searching for a 3PL WMS system that would allow them to give the best service to their customers and scale operations — they found CartonCloud.

“We were very excited when we found out that Carton Cloud WMS had an app,” said Mr Skodras.

After finding CartonCloud, Mr Skodras and the Rockstar team dive deep into the technical functionality of the software. They knew what they needed and what they wanted — and they’d been burned by other systems in the past.

“We were we were using a WMS system that just was not with the times,” Mr Skodras explained.

“It was very antiquated and we were looking for another solution, something that was cloud-based, something that would eliminate paperwork overall. You're always going to have concerns because of the previous nightmare situations you deal with… but figuring out how simple CartonCloud was to use, it was such a breath of fresh air to actually just feel that we finally found a program that worked for us.”

Rockstar is a fast-paced 3PL warehouse, needing an end-to-end cloud-based system and mobile app, in order to ensure all data is accurately captured and managed, without time-consuming manual data entry.

“The app was very beneficial to the whole process here in terms of putting things away, putting pallets away in their locations, all the way from picking orders to moving items on those orders or wave picking as well,” Mr Skodras said.

“The system is very simple to use. It's very well thought out, and anybody who's been in warehousing or has been involved with warehousing in their careers will totally see the benefits of having CartonCloud.

“It has saved us so much time and it's helped streamline the process of just creating a very positive workflow and a seamless workflow within our warehouse.”

Find out more at www.cartoncloud.com