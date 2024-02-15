Dematic Showcases Next Generation of Supply Chain Solutions at MODEX 2024

ATLANTA – February 13, 2024 – Dematic will present at MODEX 2024 (March 11–14) a future-forward look at the industry featuring immersive virtual reality demonstrations and insights from industry experts at booth #B8019.

Dematic will showcase innovative solutions that redefine connectivity and provide greater transparency into operations. Key highlights include:

• Insights from New Dematic President: On March 11 at 9:30 am, Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member, will share valuable industry insights at an in-booth press conference, offering attendees perspectives on driving innovation in distribution, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions.

• Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Experience: Dematic invites participants to an immersive VR experience, offering a unique opportunity to visualize realistic environments of distribution centers, manufacturing operations, and warehouses.

• Informative Educational Seminars: Dematic professionals will share their expertise during MODEX. Hear from Brett Webster, director of product management, on March 11 at 10:30 am as he presents, How Data, Software, and Hardware Enable the Future of Supply Chain and Warehouse Operations. Additionally, on March 13 at 12:30 pm, Dematic’s Eric Sharon, senior vice president, legal joins a Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Economic Development panel to discuss foreign businesses entering the U.S. market and how Dematic is successfully addressing cross-border growth and expansion.

“At Dematic, we power the future of commerce and warehouse operations by providing intelligent automated solutions that address customer challenges,” says Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member. “MODEX 2024 offers a platform to share our customer-centric vision, collaborate with industry leaders, and demonstrate how our innovative approach is transforming supply chain operations worldwide."

Hosted by MHI, MODEX 2024 showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain innovations from over 900 of the leading solution providers. The conference will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

