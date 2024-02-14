BlueBotics to Showcase AGV/AMR Interoperability and Share Usage Trends at MODEX 2024

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, St-Sulpice, Switzerland — BlueBotics, the global leader in natural feature navigation and part of ZAPI GROUP, will be at MODEX 2024 to showcase the complete 'ANT driven' ecosystem of interoperable AGVs and AMRs and to provide unique industry insights on the adoption of these burgeoning technologies to visitors.

The company's partner-focused exhibit on booth C6092 will feature a full multi-brand AGV/AMR fleet demo managed by the BlueBotics ANT server fleet management software. In addition to this live example of vehicle interoperability, the stand will include six vehicle-brand kiosks staffed by BlueBotics's AGV partners and associated materials.



In addition to this info-packed stand experience, senior BlueBotics staff will host a uniquely educational seminar in which they will share industry insights from the company's recent global AGV/AMR usage survey.

“BlueBotics research validates that the automated vehicle market is thriving, with many companies planning both to adopt AGVs or AMRs and then grow these fleets in the coming years," said BlueBotics CEO Dr. Nicola Tomatis. "The visitors attending our seminar will learn more about how the AGV market is advancing, what vehicle types companies are buying, how users integrate them on-site, ROI calculations, and much more. Plus, attendees can then visit our stand to explore the primary autonomous navigation technology that is driving this growth with our ANT server fleet demo."

Live interoperable fleet demo

On the BlueBotics stand (C6092), the team will host a live multi-brand AGV/AMR fleet demonstration. This will feature six separate brands of vehicle - ranging from a full-size counterbalanced forklift AGV to a small turn-on-the-spot AMR and a floor cleaning robot - all of which will run in one connected fleet, managed by BlueBotics' ANT server fleet management software. Participating brands include AND&OR, Bastian Solutions, Cleanfix, FlexQube, Kivnon, and Oceaneering Mobile Robotics.

Global AGV/AMR insights

Meanwhile, in Theatre C on Wednesday, March 13, BlueBotics CEO Nicola Tomatis will join VP of Marketing Matt Wade to guide visitors through the evolving global usage of automated vehicles by digging into the findings from the company's first-ever AGV/AMR usage survey.

These findings will cover a wide range of topics, including how AGV/AMR fleets are evolving in different regions, which vehicle types are most popular, user fears when adopting this technology, and how firms measure the success of their mobile robotics investments.

MODEX 2024 runs from March 11 to 14 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. Visit BlueBotics on stand C6092.

About BlueBotics

BlueBotics is the reference in natural feature navigation, its mission being to help companies meet the challenge of vehicle automation. With over 20 years of industry experience, BlueBotics provides the autonomous navigation technology (ANT), and expert support customers need to bring their AGV, automated forklift, or mobile robot successfully to market. Today, there are more than 4,500 ANT driven vehicles in operation worldwide. BlueBotics is also the creator of ANTdriven.com, an educational resource that helps professionals explore how mobile robotics can help their businesses thrive. Visit www.bluebotics.com or www.ANTdriven.com to learn more.

BlueBotics is a ZAPI GROUP company.

