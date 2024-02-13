Körber appoints Lawrence Schwartz as CMO and EVP Software for Business Area Supply Chain

Körber today announced the appointment of Lawrence Schwartz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President Software of Körber Supply Chain, a global leader in supply chain solutions. Schwartz brings more than 20 years of experience in creating and executing transformational marketing strategies.

Schwartz has a demonstrated history of success in scaling programs from the ground up. His extensive experience spans cutting-edge fields from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to SaaS, data management and sustainability. As a leader in growing high-margin B2B businesses, he has proven his ability to increase brand visibility and share of voice, often speaking at industry events and positioning organizations as market leaders.

"We’ve all experienced supply chain challenges over the last few years as multiple disruptions have occurred across the globe. It’s an urgent area for businesses as well,” said Schwartz. “It’s clear that Körber is the right company to confront today’s complexities. With innovative market strategies, not only will we continue to drive business growth but also forge stronger connections with our customers and partners."

"We are thrilled to welcome Lawrence to Körber," said Sean Elliott, CTO and acting CEO Software of Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "His vast experience and proven ability to inspire progress align seamlessly with our commitment to innovation across the supply chain. Lawrence's guidance will be pivotal in enhancing our brand presence and further solidifying our position as an industry leader."

As CMO at Körber, Schwartz brings his results-driven approach to drive strategic marketing initiatives. He has a passion for uncovering new methods to create engaging customer journeys, increase brand awareness, optimize marketing return on investment, and foster successful teams. His experience leading marketing organizations includes companies such as Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), SoftwareONE, and Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU, now part of Qlik).

About Körber Supply Chain Software

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com.