Yale expands UX lift truck line with two new integrated lithium-ion models

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 13, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces the launch of two new integrated lithium-ion counterbalanced lift trucks, the three-wheel ERP32-40UXTL and the four-wheel ERP30-70UXL, as part of its cost-effective UX product line. The budget-friendly models are an appropriate fit for applications in retail stores, warehouses and home centers to take advantage of the benefits of lithium-ion power.

“While warehouses have a long history of utilizing electric lift trucks, lead-acid battery power has typically been the default option for occasional to average duty cycle applications, where usage simply did not justify the investment in lithium-ion,” said John Santiago, Director, Counterbalance Product Planning and Solutions, Yale. “With these new UX models, Yale is making lithium-ion more accessible, and in doing so, delivering on our mission to engineer lift truck solutions that seamlessly integrate advanced technologies and address the demands of today’s warehouses.”

The trucks provide reliable performance and the advantages of lithium-ion power in a value-driven package. The lithium-ion battery eliminates the need for a battery changing room, can fully charge in about two-and-a-half hours and can be opportunity charged during operator breaks to maximize equipment availability during shifts. Lithium-ion produces zero tailpipe emissions and also supports productivity by providing consistent power delivery and requiring zero battery maintenance.

While some competitive offerings may rely on third-party battery suppliers or face support and warranty limitations, Yale and its robust dealer network provide service and warranties on the truck, battery and charger for maximum uptime, productivity and customer satisfaction. The two models are available with lift capacities in the 3,200-to-4,000-pound and 3,000-to-7,000-pound range, respectively. The trucks also offer a number of ergonomic features, including a low step height, a small, adjustable steering wheel and a wide view mast that helps maximize visibility and supports operator comfort.

The Yale UX line initially launched in 2020, expanded in 2021 with the addition of electric walkie trucks and earlier in 2023 with multiple lead-acid battery-powered models.

