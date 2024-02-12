Carolina Handling's Justin Benson to speak at MODEX

Carolina Handling Vice President of Intralogistics Solutions Justin Benson has been tapped to deliver a presentation entitled, “Elevating Operations with Total Intralogistics Solutions: An Ecosystem of Efficiencies,” during MODEX, one of the largest supply chain trade shows in the country.

The March 11-14 event at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors, along with presentations on the latest supply chain trends from traditional equipment to workforce automation, robotics and emerging technology.

During the on-floor seminar, Benson and Melinda Laake, Director of Intralogistics Solutions at The Raymond Corporation, will explore how seamless integration of data, equipment, technology and tailored aftermarket services creates a complete framework that helps organizations achieve new heights of efficiency while delivering for customers.

The seminar will emphasize the importance of integrating data, equipment, technology and aftermarket services to improve efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction within an organization. It also will showcase how working with a single-source provider with an ecosystem-focused portfolio can offer benefits from initial consultation to after the sale.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 770 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.