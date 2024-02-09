Supply Chain Leader Will Urban Joins CognitOps Advisory Board Amid Record Growth

AUSTIN, TX, February 6, 2024 -- CognitOps, the leader in artificial intelligence-powered warehouse optimization software, announces today that supply chain industry leader Will Urban has joined its Advisory Board.

As former Chief Revenue Officer of Flexport, the supply chain management and logistics company, Urban spearheaded innovative strategies that propelled the company’s growth while revolutionizing the global freight forwarding and logistics sector. In a 3-year period, Will moved the company from $600m annual sales to over $4.5b, working with premier global Fortune 1000 brands. With his operational expertise and experience guiding companies from startup to maturity, Will is a globally recognized trade, logistics and supply chain expert who is uniquely qualified to help companies scale and grow.

“Will brings a track record of driving revenue, building executive-level relationships, and scaling up quickly to our advisory board,” explained CEO Alex Ramirez. “CognitOps is at a point where we’re ready to accelerate, and his background of having ‘been there, done that’ makes him an invaluable asset to our forward momentum.”

“When I saw the dramatic traction the CognitOps team had achieved in terms of revenue and customer base in just one year, I was blown away,” Urban said. With a lean team, the company almost doubled its warehouse and distribution center install base year over year.

“I did my diligence on the universe of supply chain tech, and CognitOps has carved out a unique position as a small software company pursuing profitability with enterprise customers in a space that no one else is paying attention to,” Urban said. “It’s an exceptional opportunity to make an immediate impact.”

Will is focused on assisting with strategic account engagement and validating the value and differentiation of the CognitOps roadmap. He joins CognitOps’ Advisory Board of successful startup technologists, executives and builders from companies including Blue Yonder, E2open and HomeAway.

CognitOps is looking forward to growing the team, releasing exciting product updates and upgrades, and announcing major customer wins in 2024.

CognitOps warehouse optimization software fills the gaps in warehouse management by adding an intelligence layer to existing order and warehouse management systems. AI-powered analytics dashboards let operations managers, floor supervisors and supply chain executives see real-time tracking against KPIs, proactively allocate labor, alleviate trouble spots, and facilitate faster order fulfillment. With a low-IT-lift cloud implementation, companies can reduce labor costs up to 35% and improve warehouse metrics in as little as 2 months with visibility from the DC floor to the network.

