Georgia points to logistics prowess as auto manufacturing sector grows

Automotive industry companies are bringing new manufacturing centers to Georgia as demand grows for electric vehicle (EV) cars and parts, state officials said this week.

Doowon Climate Control America Inc., a Korean auto parts manufacturer and supplier, will invest more than $30 million into a new manufacturing facility in Metter, a town in Candler County, creating 200 new jobs, according to an announcement from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Doowon Group specializes in designing and manufacturing automotive climate control systems, and will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (Kia Georgia) and Hyundai Motor Group.

The announcement follows news in September, 2023, that automotive parts company DAS Corp. had invested $35 million in a manufacturing facility in the same town, creating 300 new jobs.

At the time, the state pointed to its logistics networks as a reason the region was attracting those new manufacturing centers. “Suppliers for the Hyundai Metaplant resulted in over $2 billion in investment last fiscal year, alone, helping Georgia achieve a third straight year of record-breaking economic growth,” Kemp said in 2023. “Our logistics assets, including a reliable network of rail lines and highways, connect companies like DAS to key business partners in all corners of the state and to markets across the world, providing direct benefits to Georgia communities.”

Overall, mobility and battery supply chain companies have announced more than $27.3 billion in investments in Georgia since 2020, creating 32,000 new jobs, the governor’s office said. They include two investment by large EV companies: South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is constructing its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility in the state; and U.S.-based Rivian announced its largest manufacturing facility in Georgia, slated to start production in 2026 with an annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles.

