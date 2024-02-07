Liberty Elevates Brand Experience with Aptos Technology

Iconic British department store to adopt latest versions of Aptos’ POS and CRM solutions; migrate to SaaS delivery

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — February 6, 2024 — Aptos, a leader in unified commerce solutions, announced today that renowned British department store Liberty is renewing its partnership with Aptos for store technology and customer experience solutions. Specifically, Liberty will deploy the latest versions of Aptos’ Store POS and CRM applications and migrate the software delivery from on-premises to SaaS. With this initiative, Liberty will unlock real-time personalisation and offer even more seamless interactions between associates and shoppers at its Regent Street store.

Established in 1875, Liberty is one of London’s most iconic shopping destinations. Famed for its directional design, cultural collaborations and inspiring curation, the store offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, fabrics, homeware and beauty products. Knowing the store is viewed as a top retail destination by locals and tourists alike, Liberty executives recognise the importance of getting the experience just right for every customer who walks through their doors.

“Liberty is a place of discovery and wonder, offering visitors a chance to escape the day to day and explore items from our in-house design team as well as items made by craftspeople from around the world,” said Martin Draper, CIO and Digital Director at Liberty.

“When entering Liberty, shoppers have the expectation of a transcendent retail journey – and we need to meet those expectations,” Draper added. “To achieve this, Liberty requires advanced technology that allows us to understand each shopper on an individualised basis and ensure that our associates have the best possible tools and data at their fingertips to serve the customer in the most optimal way, instore and online.

“With the latest versions of Aptos’ POS running on our 125 tills and CRM solution supporting millions of customers, we will benefit from a range of new capabilities and real-time updates so we can make better decisions, faster and consistently deliver on our brand promise. Our shift to SaaS supports increased efficiency and automation whilst accelerating Liberty’s digital transformation,” Draper said.

With Aptos’ POS and CRM solutions, retailers are able to:

Empower associates to deliver exceptional customer service with enterprise CRM data easily accessible right from POS devices.

Deliver consistent experiences across every sales channel by integrating CRM data into omnichannel customer journeys.

Deepen customer satisfaction with robust loyalty and rewards program management, native to the CRM database.

Craft high-performance promotions with support for complex customer segmentation, affinities, personalisation and more.

“Aptos develops functionally robust and open-architecture retail systems that align with Liberty’s technology modernisation path,” Draper said. “When it comes to selecting software vendors, we need to have as much confidence in the organisation as we do in the technology. I have that confidence in Aptos. We look forward to adopting these new innovations within the Liberty retail environment.”

According to Zaki Hassan, Aptos General Manager for EMEA and APAC, the software firm has a deep appreciation for Liberty’s rich heritage and uniqueness in the luxury retail sector.

“Liberty has one of the most sought-after retail flagships in the world,” Hassan said. “Walking into Liberty – with its recognisable Tudor exterior housing six floors of carefully curated merchandise – inspires awe. The decision of what technology Liberty wants to use to engage, transact and build loyalty with its high-value customers is extremely strategic to its brand and business. We are delighted that choice was Aptos and appreciate Liberty’s continued partnership.”

