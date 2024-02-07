Forklifts Group Celebrates Milestone with Opening of its New Headquarters

Grove City, Ohio – Feb. 7, 2024 – Forklifts Group celebrated the opening of its newly constructed headquarters at 5966 Haughn Road, Grove City, OH 43123, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on January 29, 2024.

Forklifts Group welcomed the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, community members, employees and the building’s contractors to the new building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the company’s significant milestone.

“Thank you to our community partners Grove City, Jackson Township, and the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Bill St. John, Forklifts Group President. “You all have been a joy to work with throughout this process. I want to thank our contractor partners, Frazier General Contractors, for all their efforts, all our employees who have worked so hard over the past 18 months and our customers who have allowed us to get to this point. We’re excited about the opportunity this new building presents to be able to grow within the community and on a national scale.”

Shawn Conrad, Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, partnered with Forklifts Group to conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce was honored to participate in the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Forklift Group’s new headquarters on Haughn Road,” Conrad said. “A perfect location, a beautiful new building and lots of guests made the event very special. Welcome to Grove City, we are very happy to have you as part of our business community.”

The 20,480-square-foot Forklifts Group headquarters serves the greater Columbus area for new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts, and service. The facility houses a fully stocked parts department and over 11,000 square feet of space designed for its factory-trained, skilled technicians to service equipment from leading brands such as Bobcat, Linde, Clark, Snorkel, Manitou, Sellick and more.

About Forklifts Group: Forklifts Group is comprised of full-service dealerships located in Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and New York, New York, with over 40 years of combined experience. Collectively, we offer a full range of products and services to meet our customers’ material handling needs. Connect with Forklifts Group on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.