NOBLELIFT® AGV Technology Wins Significant Award

Changxing, Zhejiang, China – NOBLELIFT's dedication and proactive attitude in the new energy materials industry have been recognized by various organizations and partners and they have achieved numerous accomplishments. Recently, at the High-Tech Mobile Robot Annual Conference and High-Tech Golden Globe Awards Ceremony, NOBLELIFT’s AGV technology of "High-Precision Positioning and Control Technology for Omni-directional Movement of Mobile Robots" stood out and won the "2023 Technology" High-Tech Golden Globe Award. This award highly affirms NOBLELIFT's achievements in the field of heavy-duty AGVs in the new energy materials industry. During the event, Mr. Mao, the General Manager of NOBLELIFT AGV division, delivered a speech as an outstanding representative of the mobile robot industry and participated in roundtable discussions with industry experts to envision the future.

Through innovation in six key areas, namely "distribution of coil materials for new energy material production equipment," "distribution of coil materials for baking equipment," "distribution of coil materials for cutting equipment," "automatic threading of copper foil rolls," "automatic packaging of foil roll products," and "three-dimensional warehousing of copper foil products," NOBLELIFT supported the new energy materials industry and improved the efficiency for production, material handling, packaging, and warehousing systems. As a result, it successfully secured purchase requests from Smart Factories logistics solution worth nearly ￥100,000,000. The project will produce 50,000 tons of new energy materials annually.

NOBLELIFT has invested many years, significant finances, and team resources in their AGV technology. We have developed various types of AGVs and intelligent logistics software, including forward-type, counterbalance-type, and narrow-aisle side-insertion-type AGVs, which are widely used globally in various industries. We are proud of our AGV team and our most recent award.

About NOBLELIFT

NOBLELIFT® (www.NOBLELIFT.com) is a global leader in Lithium-iron technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, automated guided vehicles (AGV’s), lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. NOBLELIFT builds tough, durable products that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.