Logistics Plus Earns ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification for a Seventh Consecutive Year

ERIE, PA (February 6, 2024) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what the company's current 450+ USA-based employees say about their experience working at Logistics Plus. 94% of employees say Logistics Plus is a great place to work. That is 37 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Additional facts from this year's survey results:

• 97% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their race.

• 96% rate the service that Logistics Plus provides as "excellent."

• 96% feel that management is competent at running the business.

• 98% are willing to give extra to get the job done.

• 94% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community.

• 94% feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logistics Plus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"This is very cool and very humbling," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. " We really are a special company that does things differently. Of all the awards we receive, my favorite is the great place to work. It's tough to keep everybody happy at any company. But I think we've successfully created a place where people can have a lot of freedom, make mistakes, learn from them, rise up, and grow with a cool, global company."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com or download our media & press kit.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.