Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater: Schedule of events

Following a successful launch in 2022, Modex 2024 will once again feature a special theater dedicated to transportation and logistics solutions. Hosted by DC Velocity, the Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater will offer daily 45-minute educational seminars on technologies and strategies for improving transportation and logistics performance. What follows is a list of sessions slated for this year’s show. For more information and descriptions of the seminars, visit https://mx2024.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/#/.

Monday, March 11 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Mastering the Art of WMS Selection: Your Career’s Make or Break Decision

Presented by Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

Speakers:

Sean Moor, CIO at CJ Logistics

Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine Supply Chain Solutions





Monday, March 11 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

So Many Pressures, So Much Technology: What’s Going to Help You Stay Competitive?

Presented by Datex

Speakers:

Dave Castanon, Senior Director of Solutioning at Datex

Frank Jewell, CRO at Datex





Monday, March 11 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Case Study: How NFI is Innovating Inventory Monitoring with Gather AI

Presented by Gather AI

Speakers:

Cody Merritt, Director, Solution Design & Innovation at NFI

Sean Mitchell, VP of Customer Success at Gather AI





Monday, March 11 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Don’t get locked in: Why flexible automation is a safe, long-term bet

Presented by Geekplus America Inc.

Speaker:

Rick DeFiesta, EVP, Sales & Solutions at Geekplus America





Monday, March 11 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Redefining the Future: How JDL Transformed 30 Warehouses in 3 Years

Presented by ForwardX Robotics

Speaker:

Chris Harbert, Sales Director at ForwardX Robotics





Monday, March 11 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Maximizing Efficiency and ROI with Autonomous Forklifts and Automation Projects

Presented by VisionNav Robotics

Speaker:

Ahmad Stokes, Senior Sales Manager of VisionNav Robotics





Tuesday, March 12 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Unlocking End-to-End Supply Chain Efficiencies: Complete Automation and Fulfillment Strategies for Seamless Operations

Presented by enVista

Speaker:

Paul Baris, Vice President, Planning at enVista





Tuesday, March 12 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cracking the Code: Time, Resources, and Expenditures - Navigating the Gaps in TMS Providers’ Route Optimization for Real Cost-Efficiency

Presented by EPG (Ehrhardt Partner Group)

Speaker:

Larry Klimczyk, CEO EPG Americas at EPG





Tuesday, March 12 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Navigating Success: Achieving Brand Alignment in Transportation and Logistics

Presented by Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

Speaker:

Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director at Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)





Tuesday, March 12 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Pedestrian Collision Avoidance & Safety

Presented by Matrix Design Group

Speaker:

Brian Jones, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Business Development at Matrix Design Group





Tuesday, March 12 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Next Gen Order Fulfillment Powered by Flexible Robotics

Presented by Mujin

Speaker:

Ross Diankov, CEO at Mujin





Tuesday, March 12 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Harnessing Actionable AI to Improve Yard Automation

Presented by Eaigle

Speakers:

Amir Hoss, CEO at EAIGLE (Moderator)

Deryk Gillespie, VP Trimac Ventures at Trimac (Panelist)

Francis Lalonde, Chief Commercial Officer at KNNX Corp. (Panelist)





Wednesday, March 13 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

3PL Transformation Summit: Navigating the Future of Warehouse Logistics

Presented by Exotec

Speakers:

Eugene Demaitre, Editorial Director – Robotics at WTWH Media (Moderator)

Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics (Panelist)

Stanislas Normand, Managing Director at Exotec (Panelist)





Wednesday, March 13 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Eco-Efficiency Unleashed: Exploring the Customer Perspective of Integrating Green Hydrogen in Supply Chain Operations

Presented by Plug Power Inc.

Speaker:

Michael Buckley, Manager Technical Sales at Plug Power





Wednesday, March 13 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Automating Lift Trucks in the Real World

Presented by Seegrid

Speakers:

David Griffin, Chief Sales Officer at Seegrid

Tom Panzarella, Vice President Robotics & Technology at Seegrid





Wednesday, March 13 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Unveiling Possibilities 2024: Predictive Analytics & Smarter Shipping

Presented by UPS Capital

Speaker: