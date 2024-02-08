Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater: Schedule of events

Following a successful launch in 2022, Modex 2024 will once again feature a special theater dedicated to transportation and logistics solutions. Hosted by DC Velocity, the Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater will offer daily 45-minute educational seminars on technologies and strategies for improving transportation and logistics performance. What follows is a list of sessions slated for this year’s show. For more information and descriptions of the seminars, visit https://mx2024.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/#/.
Mastering the Art of WMS Selection: Your Career’s Make or Break Decision
Presented by Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Speakers:
So Many Pressures, So Much Technology: What’s Going to Help You Stay Competitive?
Presented by Datex
Speakers:
Case Study: How NFI is Innovating Inventory Monitoring with Gather AI
Presented by Gather AI
Speakers:
Don’t get locked in: Why flexible automation is a safe, long-term bet
Presented by Geekplus America Inc.
Speaker:
Redefining the Future: How JDL Transformed 30 Warehouses in 3 Years
Presented by ForwardX Robotics
Speaker:
Maximizing Efficiency and ROI with Autonomous Forklifts and Automation Projects
Presented by VisionNav Robotics
Speaker:
Unlocking End-to-End Supply Chain Efficiencies: Complete Automation and Fulfillment Strategies for Seamless Operations
Presented by enVista
Speaker:
Cracking the Code: Time, Resources, and Expenditures - Navigating the Gaps in TMS Providers’ Route Optimization for Real Cost-Efficiency
Presented by EPG (Ehrhardt Partner Group)
Speaker:
Navigating Success: Achieving Brand Alignment in Transportation and Logistics
Presented by Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)
Speaker:
Pedestrian Collision Avoidance & Safety
Presented by Matrix Design Group
Speaker:
Next Gen Order Fulfillment Powered by Flexible Robotics
Presented by Mujin
Speaker:
Harnessing Actionable AI to Improve Yard Automation
Presented by Eaigle
Speakers:
3PL Transformation Summit: Navigating the Future of Warehouse Logistics
Presented by Exotec
Speakers:
Eco-Efficiency Unleashed: Exploring the Customer Perspective of Integrating Green Hydrogen in Supply Chain Operations
Presented by Plug Power Inc.
Speaker:
Automating Lift Trucks in the Real World
Presented by Seegrid
Speakers:
Unveiling Possibilities 2024: Predictive Analytics & Smarter Shipping
Presented by UPS Capital
Speaker:
