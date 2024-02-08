SPECIAL SECTION: EDUCATIONAL SEMINARS

Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater: Schedule of events

Modex 2024 will once again feature a special theater dedicated to transportation and logistics solutions.

February 8, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Following a successful launch in 2022, Modex 2024 will once again feature a special theater dedicated to transportation and logistics solutions. Hosted by DC Velocity, the Modex Transportation & Logistics Theater will offer daily 45-minute educational seminars on technologies and strategies for improving transportation and logistics performance. What follows is a list of sessions slated for this year’s show. For more information and descriptions of the seminars, visit https://mx2024.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/#/.

Monday, March 11 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Mastering the Art of WMS Selection: Your Career’s Make or Break Decision

Presented by Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

Speakers: 

  • Sean Moor, CIO at CJ Logistics 
  • Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine Supply Chain Solutions 


Monday, March 11 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

So Many Pressures, So Much Technology: What’s Going to Help You Stay Competitive? 

Presented by Datex

Speakers:

  • Dave Castanon, Senior Director of Solutioning at Datex
  • Frank Jewell, CRO at Datex


Monday, March 11 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Case Study: How NFI is Innovating Inventory Monitoring with Gather AI

Presented by Gather AI

Speakers:

  • Cody Merritt, Director, Solution Design & Innovation at NFI
  • Sean Mitchell, VP of Customer Success at Gather AI


Monday, March 11 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Don’t get locked in: Why flexible automation is a safe, long-term bet

Presented by Geekplus America Inc.

Speaker:

  • Rick DeFiesta, EVP, Sales & Solutions at Geekplus America


Monday, March 11 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. 

Redefining the Future: How JDL Transformed 30 Warehouses in 3 Years 

Presented by ForwardX Robotics

Speaker:

  • Chris Harbert, Sales Director at ForwardX Robotics


Monday, March 11 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. 

Maximizing Efficiency and ROI with Autonomous Forklifts and Automation Projects 

Presented by VisionNav Robotics

Speaker:

  • Ahmad Stokes, Senior Sales Manager of VisionNav Robotics


Tuesday, March 12 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Unlocking End-to-End Supply Chain Efficiencies: Complete Automation and Fulfillment Strategies for Seamless Operations 

Presented by enVista

Speaker: 

  • Paul Baris, Vice President, Planning at enVista 


Tuesday, March 12 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cracking the Code: Time, Resources, and Expenditures - Navigating the Gaps in TMS Providers’ Route Optimization for Real Cost-Efficiency 

Presented by EPG (Ehrhardt Partner Group)

Speaker:

  • Larry KlimczykCEO EPG Americas at EPG 


Tuesday, March 12 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. 

Navigating Success: Achieving Brand Alignment in Transportation and Logistics

Presented by Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

Speaker: 

  • Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director at Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)


Tuesday, March 12 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. 

Pedestrian Collision Avoidance & Safety

Presented by Matrix Design Group

Speaker: 

  • Brian Jones, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Business Development at Matrix Design Group


Tuesday, March 12 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Next Gen Order Fulfillment Powered by Flexible Robotics 

Presented by Mujin

Speaker: 

  • Ross Diankov, CEO at Mujin


Tuesday, March 12 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Harnessing Actionable AI to Improve Yard Automation 

Presented by Eaigle

Speakers: 

  • Amir HossCEO at EAIGLE (Moderator)
  • Deryk Gillespie, VP Trimac Ventures at Trimac (Panelist)
  • Francis Lalonde, Chief Commercial Officer at KNNX Corp. (Panelist) 


Wednesday, March 13 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

3PL Transformation Summit: Navigating the Future of Warehouse Logistics 

Presented by Exotec

Speakers: 

  • Eugene Demaitre, Editorial Director – Robotics at WTWH Media (Moderator)
  • Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics (Panelist)
  • Stanislas Normand, Managing Director at Exotec (Panelist)


Wednesday, March 13 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Eco-Efficiency Unleashed: Exploring the Customer Perspective of Integrating Green Hydrogen in Supply Chain Operations

Presented by Plug Power Inc.

Speaker: 

  • Michael BuckleyManager Technical Sales at Plug Power 


Wednesday, March 13 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Automating Lift Trucks in the Real World 

Presented by Seegrid

Speakers: 

  • David Griffin, Chief Sales Officer at Seegrid 
  • Tom PanzarellaVice President Robotics & Technology at Seegrid 


Wednesday, March 13 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Unveiling Possibilities 2024: Predictive Analytics & Smarter Shipping

Presented by UPS Capital

Speaker: 

  • Archita PrasadVice President - Strategy, Corporate Development & New Product Innovation at UPS Capital 
KEYWORDS Modex 2024

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Georgia points to logistics prowess as auto manufacturing sector grows

    Postal Service sets emissions reduction goals

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing