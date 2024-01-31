DOTsfty Teams Up with VectorSolution, CarrierEdge, and TruckSafe, Unveiling the Industry's Most Comp

Bellevue, WA, February 1, 2024 — DOTsfty, a leader in automated driver training solutions, proudly announces strategic partnerships with Vector Solutions, CarrierEdge, and TruckSafe. These collaborations significantly enrich DOTsfty's training content, making its library the most extensive in the industry, with a total of 858 comprehensive training modules. This expansion of offerings caters to a diverse range of industry-specific training needs, ensuring clients have access to a wide array of high-quality, relevant resources. This collaboration introduces a multifaceted training approach, catering to clients with a variety of driver and onsite worker training requirements.

The enhanced training options now include:

DOTsfty's In-House Expertise: Leverage training modules developed by seasoned driver safety experts.

Customized Learning Management System (LMS): Clients can now create personalized training programs or import SCORM files into our user-friendly LMS.

Partner Content Integration: Access a rich repository of training content from our esteemed partners.

Training category includes:

Defensive Driving

Inspection

Fuel Efficiency

Compliance

Driver Health

Hazmat Transportation

OSHA

Vector Solutions’ Prowess: Renowned for their trusted services by industry giants like DuPont and Nike, VectorSolution brings a wealth of knowledge covering transportation, construction, warehousing, industrial sectors, and Oil and Gas. Their training modules are particularly beneficial for organizations with drivers and onsite workers, providing comprehensive solutions for DOT, Hazmat, and OSHA regulations.

CarrierEdge's Specialized Approach: Tailored for the trucking industry, CarrierEdge offers in-depth training for various truck types including Flatbed, Stinger Steer, Tanker, and Van, addressing specific needs of the trucking sector.

TruckSafe's Focus on Compliance: Exclusively designed for Driver DOT compliance, TruckSafe's modules cover essential areas such as Hours of Service (HOS), CSA, Drug and Alcohol policies, and the Clearinghouse.

This partnership signifies DOTsfty's commitment to providing a holistic training experience, ensuring that clients have access to a broad spectrum of high-quality, industry-specific training resources.

"Expanding our training solutions through these partnerships allows us to offer our clients a more versatile and comprehensive training experience," said Yuichi Uchida, Co-Founder and COO of DOTsfty. "Our goal is to equip fleets with the knowledge and tools they need for optimal safety and compliance, and these collaborations are a significant step towards that."

For more information about DOTsfty's enhanced training solutions and to explore the new partner content, please visit https://www.dotsfty.com/.

