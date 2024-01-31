RJW LOGISTICS GROUP ACHIEVES A DECADE OF INDUSTRY-LEADING 98%+ ON-TIME AND IN-FULL PERFORMANCE

ROMEOVILLE, IL (January 31, 2024) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW’ or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, announced today that since 2012 it has consistently maintained the highest On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) performance in the industry. This achievement underscores RJW’s differentiating ability to produce unmatched levels of store on-shelf performance for today’s CPG suppliers seeking profit growth and expansion at retail.

Leading retailers, like Walmart, implemented stringent On-Time, In-Full requirements to improve supply chain efficiency through flow of goods to shelf, ensuring that consumers receive the products they want, when they want them, and in their preferred fulfillment modality. The concept originated from the understanding that on-time, complete deliveries are crucial components in maintaining an agile supply chain that can withstand business disruptions and changing consumer expectations. Delivering goods with best-in-class On-Time and In-Full performance improves on-shelf performance that grows CPG brands.

“Our decade-long track record of delivering the highest levels On-Time, In-Full delivery performance is a testament to the expertise of our team and our proven retail logistics processes,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on producing innovative programs and retail logistics solutions that enable differentiated growth for our customers.”

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers delivering to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.