CIRRO E-Commerce to showcase small parcel delivery solutions at Manifest and Shoptalk

CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading e-commerce logistics solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Manifest and Shoptalk. These two prominent exhibitions are set to take place during the first quarter of 2024.

Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics Is Here

Date: February 5-7, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Booth Number: 1335

Shoptalk: One Home for Reimagining Retail

Date: March 17-20, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Manifest and Shoptalk are pivotal gatherings for leaders in logistics, supply chain, and leaders in retail. Both events offer unparalleled experiences for global executives, service providers, innovators, and investors. Manifest provides exclusive access to state-of-the-art technologies and solutions that shape logistics tech and end-to-end supply chains. Shoptalk brings together thousands of retail changemakers who shape the future of the retail industry by exploring the latest technologies, trends, and business models.

Vincent D'Amato said, "We are excited to be actively participating in these two exceptional events that define the cutting edge of supply chain and retail innovation. Manifest and Shoptalk are not just exhibitions but significant moments where industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers converge to shape the future. CIRRO E-Commerce is dedicated to being at the forefront of these discussions, showcasing our commitment to driving industry advancements and fostering meaningful collaborations."

CIRRO E-Commerce extends warm invitations to all interested parties to visit our booth 1335 at Manifest and book a 1-to-1 meeting with us at Shoptalk to explore the latest solutions, engage in insightful discussions, and witness firsthand how we contribute to the future of the e-commerce and logistics industry.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is a small parcel delivery provider built to serve shippers who demand more service, reliability, and pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Our dynamic IT platform and strategic partnerships with final-mile carriers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and many other markets enable CIRRO E-Commerce to provide best-in-class delivery services to U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

With CIRRO E-Commerce, all shipments are fully tracked, and all international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) to ensure that consumers always receive the best possible experience.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

branding@cirroecommerce.com

Website:

www.cirroecommerce.com