ATLAS® VAN LINES WELCOMES SUDDATH MOVING & STORAGE LLC

EVANSVILLE, IND. (Jan. 22, 2024) – Atlas® Van Lines, one of the nation’s leading moving companies, and The Suddath Companies, a leader in transportation, relocation, and logistics, are pleased to announce that Suddath Moving & Storage LLC is coming home and re-joining the Atlas Agent family. By welcoming Suddath Moving & Storage, a subsidiary of The Suddath Companies, to its expansive Agent network, Atlas Van Lines will grow its footprint while sharing a common goal of providing the highest level of service and care for customers.

Atlas Van Lines, the largest subsidiary of Atlas® World Group, is owned by its Agents, who are industry experts helping customers go new places® by providing household relocation moving services and specialized transportation of high-value items. Suddath®, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a highly respected name in relocation services, serving corporate, military, and B2C customers domestically and internationally. The company combines more than 100 years of experience with a customer-centric approach, a wide breadth of services, and advanced technology to give customers the highest level of care – all with a personal touch.

Joining the Atlas Agent family provides an opportunity for Suddath to partner with a van line that is aligned with its vision and strategy and shares a passion for growth in the core household goods moving business. With 15 locations and an extensive domestic and global partner network, Suddath Moving & Storage provides national and global reach to take customers anywhere they need to go. Its footprint in Texas is bolstered by its Daryl Flood Moving & Storage brand, which has more than 40 years of moving experience in Texas.

Through the partnership, Suddath will build on its current customer base while being supported by one of the world’s most trusted moving companies.

“Household goods continues to be a critical part of Suddath’s core business, and partnering with Atlas will help us accelerate our growth strategy, especially in the corporate, B2C, and military relocation segments,” said Mike Brannigan, President and CEO of The Suddath Companies. “We are excited to pair Suddath with a van line that brings capability, quality, and flexibility to its Agent-centric business model. We have long admired that Atlas actively seeks Agent engagement and input, from processes to technology, to ensure there is alignment across the enterprise supporting and maintaining its core vision and culture. We look forward to a very successful, long-term partnership with Atlas.”

Atlas and Suddath have a long history together. Suddath was a key Atlas Agent and stockholder partner from 1950 to 1981. Suddath’s return to the Atlas Agent family was a logical decision for both organizations given their symmetry and shared goals. Atlas and Suddath are aligned on culture, branding, values, corporate responsibility, and environmental, social, and governance in support of a more diverse, inclusive workplace.

“Suddath coming home to Atlas brings two highly regarded brands back together in the moving industry and further positions Atlas as an industry-leading van line,” said Jack Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group. “Atlas offers Suddath flexibility and stability, while Suddath brings vast capabilities that directly align with Atlas’ daily operations and long-term vision. We are pleased to welcome Suddath back home and into our Agent family and remain committed to the highest level of success for our Agents, Professional Van Operators, customers, and employees.”

Atlas World Group’s Board of Directors, stockholders, Agent family, management team, Professional Van Operators, and employees are pleased to welcome Suddath Moving & Storage back to the Atlas family.

To learn more about Atlas Van Lines, visit atlasvanlines.com. For more information on Suddath, visit suddath.com.

# # #



About Atlas® World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Atlas® World Group is a holding company for a family of businesses that deliver relocation, household goods moving, international freight forwarding, final mile, home delivery, and logistics services globally, including Atlas® Van Lines, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Atlas World Group is distinguished by a shared commitment to helping people go new places® more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information on Atlas World Group, visit atlasworldgroupinc.com.



About The Suddath Companies

Suddath®, the parent company of Suddath Moving & Storage LLC, has been a trusted name for over a century. From humble beginnings in 1919 as a moving company in Jacksonville, Florida, Suddath has grown into an $800+ million global transportation, relocation management, specialized logistics, and workplace services company, serving 180 countries with more than 2,400 employees around the globe. Each year, Suddath moves more than 72,000 households, including more than 38,000 military families, and provides employee relocation and commercial services to the world’s best-known brands. Learn more at suddath.com.