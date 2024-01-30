Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) 2023 Reveals Shift in Consumer Behavior, Fueling Demand for Adapt

CHICAGO, Ill., JAN. 30 , 2024 – Logiwa Inc., a leading cloud based Fulfillment Management System (FMS) for high-volume fulfillment businesses, has officially released its annual Peak Season Analysis 2023 Report. Based on an analysis of more than 1,254 brands and companies in Logiwa’s customer base worldwide, the report offers a concise review of fulfillment operations during these crucial periods for businesses aiming to navigate this complex landscape effectively.



Conducted during the period of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 23 to November 29, 2023), the analysis revealed significant insights. Most noteworthy was a remarkable 43% increase in order lines per day when compared to 2022. This surge in order volume, with a particular emphasis on international orders, underscores the platform’s global reach and the trust placed in it by consumers.



Furthermore, a noticeable shift in consumer behavior, reflects a trend towards diverse and frequent purchases with fewer units per order. The survey also highlighted how enhanced operational efficiency from Logiwa’s Fulfillment Management System (FMS) platform improved shipment lead times, showcasing the system’s effectiveness and resilience in managing high demand periods.



“These insights reinforce our commitment to providing a robust, scalable, and flexible Fulfillment Management System (FMS).” said Erhan Musaoglu, Founder & CEO of Logiwa. “Moving forward, these findings will influence our ongoing product enhancements and innovations for high-volume fulfillment excellence.”



Other findings from the Peak Season Analysis report include:

--Top fulfillment operations succeeded through adaptive strategies, tech investments (AI), diverse shipping, smart inventory management, and dependable WMS.

--Robotics and smart picking strategies were among the most impactful strategies used to maintain accurate, on-time deliveries.

--Shipping preferences shifted towards multiple platforms and aggregators, while effective inventory preparation prevented overstocking during demand surges.

--The complimentary Peak Season 2023 report is available via the Logiwa website at www.logiwa.com/resources.

