BR Williams Announces 2023 Top Carriers of the Year

BR Williams Logistics, a leading logistics company dedicated to delivering exceptional services, proudly announces the acknowledgment of its Top 15 Carriers of the Year for 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights these outstanding carriers' exceptional performance, dedication, and commitment throughout the year.

The selection process for the Top 15 Carriers of the Year involved a meticulous evaluation that encompassed the following essential criteria:

-Service

-Safety

-Integrity

-Volume

-Tracking

-Communication

-Billing Accuracy and Timeliness



These carriers exhibited an exemplary commitment to excellence across these key performance metrics, showcasing their unwavering dedication to providing superior services in the logistics industry. Their outstanding performance not only met but exceeded the stringent standards set by BR Williams Logistics.

“Our core carriers are the backbone to our success at BR Williams. We have some of the toughest carrier requirements out there and this list represents only the top 15 but there are dozens more who fell just below #15 who are just as crucial. Through our partnerships and your help, we could not succeed in delivering on the promises/needs of our customers. Thank you all, here’s to a promising 2024!” Johnny Ross, CTB | Senior Broker



The Top 15 Carriers of the Year distinction underscores BR Williams Logistics's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and recognizing the invaluable contributions of carriers that uphold the highest Honesty, Integrity, and Service #HIS.

The Top 15 Carriers of the Year for BR Williams Logistics:

1. Adams Motor Express

2. BCP Transportation

3. CBCN Transport, Inc.

4. Cedric & Benzi Trucking LLC

5. Dinamo Express LLC

6. E&E Transfer

7. H&M Trucking, Inc.

8. J Par Trucking Inc

9. J.S. Helwig & Son, L.L.C.

10. JIT-EX, LLC

11. Landstar Ligon, Inc

12. Pink Panthers, Inc.

13. Sucre Express LLC

14. Superior Overnight Services

15. Universe Carrier Inc



Each of these carriers has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to excellence in their services, consistently meeting and exceeding the stringent benchmarks set by BR Williams Logistics.

“Our selection process has always started and ended with our core values…Honesty, Integrity, and Service. Our carriers are carefully handpicked amongst an ocean of peers. The ones we stick with and develop relationships with are the best of the best in our opinion. Any less would not work for us or our customers. Creating lasting relationships with our carriers has been one of the biggest keys to our success. For all of you on this list, I thank you and can’t wait to work with you again this year.” – Andrew Gilmore, CTB | Senior Broker

About BR Williams Trucking, Warehousing, Fulfillment and Logistics

BR Williams is a one-stop enterprise for trucking, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics services. Since 1958, the firm has specialized in removing supply chain challenges through custom-made solutions.

What started as a two-truck operation now has over 185 trucks, a full-service logistics division, and six distribution centers in the Southeast U.S., covering 1.7 million square feet of warehouse space.



For more information about BR Williams Logistics, and its distinguished carriers, please visit www.brwilliams.com

Driven to Serve. Driven by Family. Driving Supply Chain Forward.