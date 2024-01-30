BR Williams Logistics, LLC Expands Reach with Inaugural Branch Opening in Atlanta, Georgia

BR Williams Logistics will proudly announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its inaugural logistics branch at 7000 Central Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:00 Eastern. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal moment for the company, solidifying its commitment to delivering unparalleled logistics solutions in key markets nationwide.

As a leading name in the logistics industry, BR Williams Logistics has consistently upheld the highest standards of service excellence. With the launch of this new branch, the company is set to further elevate its offerings, providing tailored, innovative supply chain solutions to clients nationwide.

At the heart of BR Williams Logistics' success lies a team of highly qualified and certified logistics brokers. Each team member boasts the prestigious designation of being a Certified Transportation Broker, ensuring that clients benefit from expert guidance and industry-leading expertise in navigating the complex logistics landscape.

Additionally, BR Williams Logistics and BR Williams Trucking, Inc. proudly hold the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality management systems and continuous improvement. BR Williams Trucking, Inc., the parent company of BR Williams Logistics, has been in operation since 1958, and 2023 marked its 65th year in operation. Greg Brown, BR Williams CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, "BR Williams Trucking had humble beginnings, but we continue to grow because of our values of Honesty, Integrity, and Service | HIS. The expansion of our multi-state logistics division brings me great pride, along with humility, that our team will deliver the BR Williams mission in everything they do."

"We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our first logistics branch in Atlanta, Georgia," said TK Bardwell, VP of Logistics. "This expansion represents a significant milestone for us, allowing us to better serve our clients while upholding our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

“The Atlanta BR Williams Logistics team will offer a comprehensive suite of services and world-class visibility via our portal that provides real-time tracking, document retrieval, order entry, and LTL quotes. Dovetailed with services nationwide and internationally (MX and Canada) including, but not limited to, FTL, LTL, LCL, Flatbed, Over-dimensional, Multidrop, Drayage, Port to Porch, and customized logistics strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. I am very blessed and excited to be the Branch Manager of this location.” – Colten Sherman, BR Williams Logistics.

For more information about BR Williams Logistics and its services, please visit www.brwilliams.com and contact Colten Sherman | Colten.Sherman@brwilliams.com

About BR Williams Logistics, LLC: BR Williams Logistics is a leading logistics company committed to delivering exceptional transportation, supply chain, and logistics solutions across various industries. With a team of Certified Transportation Brokers and an ISO 9001:2015 certification, the company stands as a symbol of reliability, efficiency, and unparalleled customer service.

Drive to Serve. Driven by Family. Driving Supply Chain Forward.

For media inquiries, please contact: VP | Marketing, Misty Skinner, misty.skinner@brwilliams.com