CJ Logistics America to Open New, State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Warehouse in Georgia

Des Plaines, IL – CJ Logistics America, a leading innovative supply chain and technology company, announced today that it will be opening a brand new, state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse in Gainesville, Georgia. This development project is being led by RL Cold, a leader in the cold storage development industry. The 270,000 square foot building will feature Alta EXPERT Refrigeration Systems and QFM blast freezing, the latest evolution in QuickFreeze technology.

“Our customers have come to expect a seamless experience at every step of the supply chain,” said CJ Logistics America CEO Kevin Coleman. “This new warehouse, coupled with our integrated transportation solutions, will significantly expand our cold storage presence in the Southeast so we can offer the companies we work with a reliable logistics center in the heart of the nation’s protein production region.”

The new cold storage facility is located in the Atlanta market and centered in the poultry production capital of the world, and has direct access to major highways and railways, including I-985, I-85 and the Norfolk Southern railway system. It is also adjacent to the future Northeast Georgia Inland Port, providing a direct link to the Port of Savannah. The building offers CJ Logistics’ customers a blast freezing system that brings products to desired temperatures in 24 hours or less and features three separate storage rooms for different product needs including finished goods, bakery items and proteins. Additional features include 30,000 racked pallet positions and a USDA office and inspection room on-site.

“We at RL Cold are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with CJ Logistics. CJ Logistics has proven itself to be a leader in the logistics industry and will, without a doubt, continue to provide world-class solutions for its clients. We look forward to partnering with CJ Logistics in growing its cold platform in Georgia and beyond,” said Josh Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of RL Cold.



About CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 bases in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.

About RL Cold

RL Cold is a leading North American cold storage developer, with extensive experience in building world class refrigerated warehouses. RL Cold provides turn-key solutions to assist clients through every stage of a project. By combining expertise in cold storage operations, design, and real estate, RL Cold optimizes solutions to drive our customers success. The goal of RL Cold is to be a dedicated partner and solution provider focused on client success in cold storage development.

For more information, please visit www.RLCold.com.