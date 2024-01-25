MyFBAPrep and Blenders Eyewear Announce Strategic Partnership

MyFBAPrep, a leading e-commerce warehouse and fulfillment network, announced today a strategic partnership with Blenders Eyewear, a rapidly growing eyewear company known for its quality sunglasses with bold designs and colorways. This partnership is set to bolster Blenders’ logistics capabilities, further boosting its hyper growth trajectory. Effective immediately, MyFBAPrep will begin onboarding Blenders into its warehouse network.

Under this partnership, MyFBAPrep will provide Blenders with cutting-edge warehousing solutions powered by its SaaS platform Preptopia™, including marketplace order fulfillment services, and logistical support tailored to their unique needs. This collaboration will empower Blenders Eyewear to focus on product innovation, marketing, and expanding their market reach.

“We’re excited to partner with Blenders and support its incredible momentum with our best-in-class Amazon capabilities,” said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. ”Blenders has taken America by storm, and we look forward to helping their accelerating demand with our leading marketplace prep and logistics services. We believe we will be a valuable asset to Blenders as they continue their impressive journey. ”

MyFBAPrep specializes in providing e-commerce businesses with state-of-the-art warehousing, order fulfillment, and logistical support across all channels, allowing brands like Blenders to streamline their supply chain and focus on scaling their business.

"We’ve seen our marketplace sales on Amazon explode with the rest of our business. We're excited to partner with MyFBAPrep to help us scale and support our Amazon presence," said Michael Villa, Director of Operations for Blenders Eyewear. “This partnership will enable Blenders fans everywhere to have immediate access to our catalog of eyewear on Amazon.”

The MyFBAPrep warehousing and logistics suite of services includes omnichannel ecommerce channel management including Amazon 1P and 3P (FBA); DTC fulfillment with nationwide 1-2 day shipping; retail replenishment (B2B) including Walmart, Target, Amazon, and grocery; storage; cold chain services; reverse logistics; domestic trucking; container drayage; and value-added services (VAS) including kitting, bundling, assembly and more.