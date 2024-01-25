Brent Poulton Appointed as New President of Cromer Material Handling

Fresno, California – January 25, 2024 – Cromer Material Handling, the West Coast’s trusted material handling provider since 1989, announced today that Brent Poulton has been appointed as President of the business, overseeing all seven dealerships under the Cromer umbrella. Poulton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership and business development within the material handling industry.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with the GNCO organization as the President for Cromer Material Handling,” said Brent Poulton. “I look forward to working with the Cromer team to continue to build on what they’ve already accomplished and continue to grow and develop the business.”

Poulton joins Cromer after most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Naumann Hobbs Material Handling, following thirteen years at Caterpillar leading the parts & service support operations in the Mid-Atlantic. Poulton’s demonstrated leadership, knowledge of operational efficiencies and extensive market knowledge will shape the future success of the company.

About Cromer: Cromer Material Handling has been the West Coast’s trusted material handling provider since 1989, with new and used forklifts, rentals, warehouse systems, training, parts, and service. Conveniently located in Fresno, CA; Sacramento, CA; Manteca, CA; Bakersfield, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Oakland, CA; and Las Vegas, NV., our team is dedicated to finding a solution for your equipment needs with the highest level of service. Follow Cromer on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned holding company based in Cleveland, OH, with a diverse portfolio of industry-leading material handling companies specializing in equipment, parts, service, rentals, fleet management, batteries, and training. The collective strength of GNCO companies provides extensive product and service capabilities with unparalleled expertise and customer focus to the markets we serve. To learn more, visit gncoinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.