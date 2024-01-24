Leonard’s Express Chooses ISAAC as New Technology Partner

ISAAC Instruments today announced it has partnered with Leonard’s Express, one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America, to install ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and driver-centric telematics solution across Leonard’s entire fleet.

Leonard’s Express is based in Farmington, N.Y., and has offices throughout the United States. It operates a fleet of 640 trucks, including 170 owner-operators, and 1,100 trailers. Leonard’s moves over 15,000 shipments a month across its temperature-controlled, truckload and intermodal divisions. It also offers warehousing and freight brokerage services.

“Our engagement from the beginning with ISAAC has been top-notch,” said Chris DeMillo, Vice President of IT for Leonard’s Express. “We have been extremely impressed with the attention and service we’ve received from the entire ISAAC team. They are genuine, caring, and as passionate about what they do as we are at Leonard’s Express.”

Leonard’s Express is a multi-time receiver of the TCA Fleet Safety Award for fleets that travel 50-100 million miles. It also has been named one of North America’s Best Fleets to Drive For. Despite these accolades, Leonard’s Express reached the conclusion its existing technology was stagnant, and it needed a new telematics partner to better serve its company drivers and owner-operators.

The decision to switch to ISAAC came down to several factors, according to DeMillo. First is the simplified workflow experience, which will allow Leonard’s drivers to manage their daily routines more easily and better ensure the safety of freight they are delivering.

“We look at this in-cab experience as a competitive advantage,” DeMillo said. “We’ve never had a workflow solution like this to help guide our drivers through their days. We are excited to deliver that to them.”

For DeMillo, the strength of ISAAC’s integration with the TMW TMS was also a deciding factor in the decision to partner with ISAAC. “We saw how ISAAC is in lockstep with the TMS system,” DeMillo said. “There is a comfort level with the work the ISAAC integration team is doing.” He added: “We see the opportunities for the platform to extend beyond the TMS in order to connect other critical systems, which increase the value add in a connected experience for both our drivers and back office.”

During December, Leonard’s Express hosted ISAAC at its headquarters for a “Destination ISAAC” kick-off event for the New York-based fleet. Members of the ISAAC team were onsite to provide assistance with implementation and training. The new platform will be rolled out across the entire fleet in early 2024.

“We’re quite pleased that Leonard’s Express has selected ISAAC as its technology partner,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and Co-founder of ISAAC. “We look forward to working with such a well-respected trucking fleet to improve the experience for drivers and boost overall productivity.”

White semi-truck with Leonard's Express logo on a highway with snowy mountains in the background.

Leonard’s Express moves over 15,000 shipments a month.

About Leonard’s Express

Leonard’s Express is a family-owned, asset-based transportation provider in Farmington, New York with offices located throughout the United States. We provide transportation solutions for a wide range of customers that encompass many industries. With our nationwide footprint we are prepared to tailor a solution to fit your specific supply chain needs. With our state-of-the-art technology and dedicated staff, Leonard’s Express is willing and able to provide dependable, diversified, and creative solutions that are responsive and cost-effective. For more information, please visit www.leonardsexpress.com.

About ISAAC Instruments

ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. ISAAC is also a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement.