Doosan Material Handling Solutions of Southern California Moves Operations to a Larger, Modern Oran

Orange, California – January 24, 2024 – Doosan Material Handling Solutions, a leading forklift dealership in Southern California, announced today that it has moved its business to a larger and more accessible location in Orange County. The new building will allow the company to expand its operations and provide enhanced customer service support.

The modern complex, located at 650 W Freedom Ave, has more than twice the space, featuring 31,000 square feet to showcase its comprehensive inventory of new and used forklift and warehouse vehicles available for purchase, rent, and lease during business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST. Expert mechanics are available to provide onsite equipment support for all makes and models within the Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside County areas. Shop service is available for large jobs, painting, rebuilds, and more.

“We are thrilled to announce our move in efforts to expand business operations and attract top talent to reach our goal of becoming the top dealership in Southern California,” said General Manager Jaime Gomez. “Our focus is to create long-lasting partnerships by providing top-quality service and products that drive profitability for those we serve.”

About DMHS SoCal: Doosan Material Handling Solutions is a forklift dealership proudly serving Southern California with product offerings of new and used forklifts, attachments, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet trucks, and more. Backed by the Doosan factory, we have immediate access to equipment, parts, and customization options. Our sales and engineering teams have decades of experience in the forklift industry and can pinpoint optimal material handling solutions for your warehouse, resulting in cost savings and optimized operations. To learn more, visit doosanmhs-socal.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.