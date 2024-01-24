Rhenus Air & Ocean USA Receives Great Place to Work® Certification

The Rhenus Group, a globally leading logistics service provider, is pleased to announce that its Air & Ocean division in the United States has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®. This recognition is a testament to the Rhenus commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment and highlights the efforts dedicated to employee satisfaction and well-being. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of various factors, including employee feedback and workplace culture. With 77 percent of Rhenus employees affirming it as a Great Place to Work, the Rhenus Air & Ocean division in the USA has showcased excellence in establishing an inclusive, supportive, and engaging work environment, significantly enhancing the overall well-being and job satisfaction of its employees.

"We are honored to have earned the Great Place to Work® certification for our Air & Ocean division in the USA. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a workplace where our team feels valued, supported, and inspired," said Tani Serpa, Head of Human Resources at Rhenus Air & Ocean USA. "It solidifies our commitment to cultivating a positive and flourishing work environment. Our ongoing success is attributed to our team of devoted employees, and we express our gratitude for their exceptional contributions that have led to this remarkable recognition.”

Rhenus values its employees' collective contributions to the success of the Air & Ocean division, creating a workplace known for its positive culture and employee-centric practices. This certification aligns with the Rhenus mission to be an employer of choice, emphasizing continued efforts to build a thriving workplace. As Rhenus Air & Ocean expands globally, the Great Place to Work® certification enhances the company's reputation in logistics and transportation, showcasing its commitment to providing an exceptional employee experience and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and success.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.