Circle Logistics Appoints Philip Barnes as New VP of Marketing

Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading player in the logistics and transportation industry, announced the appointment of Philip Barnes as the new Vice President of Marketing. With a proven track record of driving growth and ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction, Barnes brings a hands-on approach and extensive experience in digital strategy that will be instrumental in achieving new milestones in both customer satisfaction and business growth.

"Philip brings a wealth of marketing experience that will support our efforts as we rapidly expand and serve our customers and partners," said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. "His impressive background speaks for itself, but more importantly, he is a passionate leader whose commitment to customer success aligns perfectly with the values we strive for at Circle Logistics - trustworthiness, growth, and innovation."

Bringing over two decades of expertise in digital marketing, Barnes will spearhead marketing initiatives - effectively reaching target audiences, and driving and executing innovative campaigns. His knack for understanding consumer behavior and leveraging analytics to drive growth will be invaluable in shaping Circle Logistics' marketing strategies.

As a seasoned Senior Digital Strategist with a broad range of expertise in e-commerce, Lead Generation, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Barnes plans to lead the marketing team with comprehensive strategies and tactics that seamlessly align with the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

"I look forward to making a positive impact on Circle’s operations and overall communications with customers, partners and other stakeholders during this crucial time in the company's expansion,” said Barnes. “My focus will revolve around leading and creating opportunities for elevating the Circle brand for current and future growth opportunities.”

Prior to his role at Circle, Barnes held leadership positions at Ruoff Mortgage, Superior Essex, and 80/20 Inc., where he spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives that propelled the companies forward.

