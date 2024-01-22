CSCMP seeks nominees for supply chain awards

Logistics trade group the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has issued a call for nominations and submissions for its annual awards, with entries for most categories accepted until February 9.

The group is seeking nominations for its 2024 Supply Chain Hall of Fame Award, Distinguished Service Award, Emerging Leader Award, Gail Rutkowski Transportation Excellence Award, and Supply Chain Innovation Award. One more category, a sustainability award, will accept names until May 31.

Details on the awards follow: