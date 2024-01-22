CSCMP seeks nominees for supply chain awards

Entries are due by February 9

January 22, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Logistics trade group the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has issued a call for nominations and submissions for its annual awards, with entries for most categories accepted until February 9.

The group is seeking nominations for its 2024 Supply Chain Hall of Fame Award, Distinguished Service Award, Emerging Leader Award, Gail Rutkowski Transportation Excellence Award, and Supply Chain Innovation Award. One more category, a sustainability award, will accept names until May 31.

Details on the awards follow: 

  • CSCMP's Supply Chain Hall of Fame 2024. CSCMP is committed to preserving the history of some of the greatest, life-changing innovations and inventions from around the world, celebrating the astounding practitioners and academics who have made the supply chain management industry what it is today. Nominees must have experienced significant success in the industry, illustrated extraordinary leadership skills, and served as a role model to supply chain students, young professionals, and budding entrepreneurs. To be eligible, each Hall of Fame inductee must have at least 20 years in supply chain and logistics field and fall under one of the following categories: Industry Transformers, Knowledge Creators & Communicators or Industry Leaders/Practitioners.
      
  • Distinguished Service Award 2024. The Distinguished Service Award honors an outstanding individual who exemplifies significant, consistent, and career-long contributions to the development of the logistics and supply chain management disciplines. Any individual who has made significant contributions to the fields of logistics and supply chain management are eligible to receive the Distinguished Service Award. The winner will be recognized on stage during the EDGE 2024 conference, being held September 29 – October 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.
     
  • CSCMP's Emerging Leader Award (ELA) 2024. Calling all mentors, bosses and young professionals! Do you know a supply chain rock star? The ELA recognizes up-and-coming leaders for their early yet meaningful contributions to the supply chain management and logistics industry.
     
  •  Gail Rutkowski Transportation Excellence Award 2024. The Gail Rutkowski Transportation Excellence Award recognizes companies or individuals that have excelled in using their knowledge, connections, and industry expertise to educate, support and create long-term impact through excellence in transportation-related fields. To qualify, the nominee must be a CSCMP member and have demonstrated leadership and industry engagement that promoted education, excellence, and professionalism in transportation-related fields.
     
  •  Supply Chain Innovation Award 2024. The Supply Chain Innovation Award recognizes teams who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and return on investment for a significant supply chain challenge. A panel of reviewers, consisting of members of CSCMP's Research Strategies Committee (RSC) and the editorial board of SupplyChainBrain magazine, review and select submissions of "Innovation in Action" from the top innovative teams who become the finalists that present their cases at CSCMP’s EDGE Conference.
     
  •  5th Annual Supply Chain Sustainability Award 2024. CSCMP’s Sustainable Supply Chain Committee recognizes and celebrates the work that supply chain leaders are doing to drive positive social, environmental, and economic impact.

 

 

 

 

