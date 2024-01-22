Truckstop Introduces Enhanced Security Measures to Further Safeguard Against Fraud

BOISE, Idaho - Truckstop, a leading provider of solutions that power trusted networks within U.S. freight, today announced the implementation of new, enhanced security measures that brokers can utilize to keep bad actors out of their networks via RMIS.

Brokers will continue to onboard carriers with speed, confidence, and precision through RMIS, a tailored business solution. With the addition of these market-leading security measures to RMIS, Truckstop enhances security, trust and quality of a broker’s carrier network.

RMIS customers will benefit from the scale of the largest network of trusted carriers — validated and secured with the leading identity verification systems and technology.

“Our broker customers require a platform that streamlines their onboarding and compliance workflows by leveraging secure and trusted carrier networks, enabling them to make fast, informed decisions,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. “These enhanced security measures will strengthen trust within the community and further demonstrate our commitment to relentlessly driving innovation to power the industry and confront the next generation of challenges.”

Built on top of the most trusted freight marketplace in North America, the enhanced security measures include:

• Identity verification to help confirm the identity of carriers onboarding with brokers via RMIS. This involves comparing the individual’s government-issued ID with a real-time photograph. Carriers will only be required to undergo this process annually or when their government-issued ID expires.

• Enhanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) aims to detect potentially compromised credentials and provide smooth access across both the Truckstop and RMIS platforms. MFA is a security protocol that mandates users to present two or more distinct authentication factors to confirm their identity before gaining access to a system, application, or account.

Truckstop brings market-leading technology — leveraged by more than half of the Fortune 100 — to the freight industry to increase security and safety while delivering a low-friction experience that enables commerce in vital industries.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry’s largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.