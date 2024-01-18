Matrix Design Group Introduces OmniPro® Vision AI Collision Avoidance System

NEWBURGH, IN. – Matrix Design Group, a leading technology provider for industrial and mining safety and productivity, is introducing OmniPro® Vision AI, a state-of-the-art collision avoidance system. This highly powerful system is designed to provide alerts when pedestrians, vehicles and other potential hazards are detected in the path of mobile equipment.

OmniPro Vision AI allows for fully customizable zones and the ability to work in low-light and all-weather conditions, making it suitable for a wide range of equipment applications and operating environments.

With its high-speed processing rate, OmniPro Vision AI minimizes false positives and nuisance alerts that often desensitize workers to alarms. Operating without the need for personal wearable devices or tags, OmniPro Vision AI is capable of identifying individuals wearing PPE and pedestrians in any posture, including standing sideways, crouching, kneeling, or in partial view. OmniPro Vision AI allows for visual and audible zone breach alerts for both equipment operators and pedestrians and easily integrates with OEM controls for slowing and disabling machine movement.

OmniPro Vision AI also can be aligned with the OmniPro InFocus cloud application, which delivers 24/7 access to an advanced dashboard with real-time metrics and analytics. OmniPro InFocus provides management with essential operational insights and intelligence to make the best decisions for the operation. All data, including zone breach incidents and timestamped photos, are recorded and stored for future reference and reporting. Essential reporting, including average daily breaches per machine and trending breaches over time, is available, along with custom reporting and analytics.

For more than 15 years, Matrix has proven to be a leader in collision avoidance and proximity detection system technology. From underground mines to surface operations, Matrix has built a foundation of knowledge in the harshest of conditions, and its product lines are now available to industrial and commercial customers.

For more information on OmniPro Vision AI, visit MatrixTeam.com/OmniPro

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

Matrix is an ISO 9001-certified designer, developer and marketer of safety and productivity technology for mining and industrial applications. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity detection, collision avoidance, networks/communications/tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring, lighting and cameras. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix has offices in Lexington, KY, Johannesburg, South Africa, Emerald, Queensland, and Singleton, New South Wales, Australia.