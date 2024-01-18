LogiPharma Unveils 2024 Agenda Featuring Big Pharma Players

LogiPharma, the world's largest life sciences supply chain event has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 agenda, spotlighting key themes and speakers for this year's show, which takes place in Lyon, France, 16th – 18th April.

With over 1,800 anticipated attendees including representatives from Big Pharma, Biotechnology, Generics and Biosimilars, Medical Device, Diagnostics, CDMOs and Animal Health, amongst others - the exhibition will provide a hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical professionals to connect, network, and share insights on building world-class pharmaceutical supply chains.

The three-day event will feature dedicated conference tracks covering crucial industry topics, including Strategy & Planning, Digital Transformation, Temperature Controlled Operations, Interconnected Logistics and Distribution, Medical Device Supply Chain, Clinical Scale Up, and Manufacturing Integration. Attendees can therefore tailor their LogiPharma experience to focus on their own specific industry topics of interest.

Day one is set to begin with a presentation by Bala Sreenivasan, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain of Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), exploring how the supply chain influences the journey of a therapy, driving patient-centric operational excellence.

Expert-led panel discussions throughout the event will feature notable guests from Big Pharma thought leaders, including representatives from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The first day concludes with an inspiring presentation by keynote guest speaker, Jamil Qureshi – a world-leading performance psychologist who will discuss enterprise psychology and strategies for establishing a culture of high performance and driving lasting change.

The second day ends with the official LogiPharma After Party at the popular Selcius restaurant and terrace, on the banks of the River Saône, offering attendees an opportunity to unwind with food, drinks and live music.

Will Robinson, LogiPharma Conference Director, said, "Our conference is designed to cater to the diverse needs of attendees, spanning strategy, planning, digitalisation, temperature-controlled logistics, distribution, medical device supply, clinical scale-up, and manufacturing integration. We've curated dedicated content for each sector within the pharmaceutical supply chain, ensuring that visitors can tailor their agenda to align seamlessly with their personal objectives."

"We're thrilled to return to Lyon for a second year, uniting the industry's most seasoned experts. Together, we'll share vital insights and trends, contributing to the development of world-class pharmaceutical and medical device supply chains."

In addition to the conference sessions, Palais Des Congrès will also feature exhibitor zones where the industry’s top brands will showcase their latest innovations and products. Attendees can also participate in a range of bespoke masterclasses and round table discussions.