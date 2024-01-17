RXO unveils visual AI-powered check-in system on U.S.-Mexico border

Trucking broker RXO yesterday launched a visual artificial intelligence (AI)-powered check-in system for trucks arriving at warehouses and distribution centers, saying it identifies trucks via video and extracts image and video data to streamline the check-in and security process.

Initially introduced at an RXO cross-border facility at the U.S.-Mexico line, the company will implement this system at its other facilities with high truck volumes. RXO also plans to offer the system as a standalone service to other companies with high-traffic locations.

“RXO’s visual AI technology is already producing positive results at our Laredo, Texas facility, including reduced wait times at the gate,” Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO, said in a release. “This advanced technology speeds up the process for carriers and helps shippers save time and money.”

Specifically, the visual AI technology automates the process of recording trailer numbers and matching appointments when a truck arrives on site through an integration with RXO’s Yard Management System (YMS) to automate appointment matching. Those tasks were previously handled manually, with facility employees documenting truck information and directing carriers to warehouse docks or yard locations. This led to truck backups at the gate during the check-in process due to high traffic, manual documentation, and typing errors, RXO said.





