Gov. Abbott Announces $1.5M Grant for TexAmericas Center

Texarkana, USA (Jan. 16, 2024) – TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, is proud to be the recipient of a $1.5 million grant announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

TexAmericas Center will receive a portion of $15.4 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

“Texas has long been a home for military families and missions,” Gov. Abbott said. “The 15 major military installations in Texas, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. The men and women serving on these installations are integral members of their communities, and their missions are critical for national defense. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their ongoing service. Working together with our partners in the Texas Legislature, we will ensure these installations in Texas continue to offer unmatched military value.”

TexAmericas Center is located on the combined footprint of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, which closed in 2005, and the Red River Army Depot, which is still an active military installation. For TexAmericas Center, the grant funding will go toward enhancing its logistics capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding and look forward to using it for enhancing the rail capabilities on our campuses,” said TexAmericas Center CEO Scott Norton. “We thank Gov. Abbott for his continued support and look forward to continuing the Texas legacy of innovation and strength in supporting military operations and families.”

Recipients of the grant include:

City of Harker Heights: $5 million; Fort Cavazos – Railhead Energy Resiliency Project

Val Verde County: $3.6 million; Laughlin Air Force Base – Construction of Aircraft Sunshades

TexAmericas Center: $1.5 million; Red River Army Depot – Enhanced Logistics Capabilities

City of Fort Worth: $300,000; Naval Air Station Fort Worth - Anti-Terrorism Protection Security System

City of El Paso: $4.5 million; McGregor Range – Booster Station Replacement Project

McMullen County: $464,286.21; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi – Relocatable Over The Horizon Radar (ROTHR) Road Access Project

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For four consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com