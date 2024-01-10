ProvisionAI Adds Robert Scheckman as Chief Revenue Officer

Franklin, TN – January 10, 2024 – ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that Robert Scheckman has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. He will help companies realize the significant supply chain efficiencies and benefits from ProvisionAI’s solutions.

“Robert is a successful business development leader with experience building and managing high-performance sales teams that drive significant revenue growth," says Thomas A. Moore, CEO and Founder of ProvisionAI. “With his years of experience in technology, SaaS, and the CPG space, Robert will help our clients’ businesses grow and profit with smoother

transportation plans and fuller loads.”

Robert is also a Business Mentor for Techstars, where he mentors entrepreneurs, sharing his expertise with a team of creative college students, aspiring founders, and early-stage startups in their accelerators.

Previously, Robert was the Global VP of Business Development for StyleSage (acquired by Centric Software), an AI-powered retail analytics SaaS solution. He was also an Inaugural NYC Cohort Member of SAP.io, which helps to accelerate and scale B2B intelligent enterprise startups like AutoScheduler, ProvisionAI’s sister company focused on warehouse resource optimization.

ProvisionAI automatically gets the right products on the right number of trucks at the right time to increase service levels and maximize network efficiency. The ProvisionAI platform translates the supply chain “plan” into executable missions that smooth deployment, match loads to demand, and respect all the complex supply chain constraints. It ties transportation plans to execution to drive significant value in complex networks by reducing the number of trucks shipped, creating better capacity and storage utilization in the network, reducing freight cost and increasing predictability with early tendering, maximizing load fill on each truck, and maximizing fill rates base on dynamic customer demand.

About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI ensures global manufacturers' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAI is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.