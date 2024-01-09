GoBolt & Instock Team Up To Power Warehouse Efficiency & Drive Toward Self-Service Automation

Strategic Alliance Paves Path Forward in Logistics Automation & Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)

TORONTO - January 9, 2024 - GoBolt, a technology company building the world’s largest sustainable supply chain network, today announces it has partnered with Instock on a technology-driven warehouse initiative. GoBolt is already at the forefront of innovation in the logistics industry with its sustainable fleet and proprietary technology and now, by working with Instock, the company continues to blaze a trail in terms of advancing and simplifying logistics.

Instock and GoBolt, united by their shared commitment to technology-driven efficiency and innovation, are partnering to integrate Instock’s Automated Storage and Retrieval Solution (ASRS) into GoBolt’s fulfillment centers. This collaboration, launching in January 2024, will enhance logistics operations by automating routine tasks, allowing warehouse associates to focus on more complex responsibilities.

“GoBolt is committed to driving innovation in the traditional logistics sector through the development and adoption of groundbreaking technology. That's why our team is thrilled to partner with Instock on this exciting automation project," said Mark Ang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GoBolt. "In addition to advancing automation and improving efficiency for our brand partners, Instock allows our employees to dedicate their efforts to increasingly complex tasks. This is not only a win for warehouse productivity and safety, but also for employee satisfaction."

Founded in 2020, Instock is a team grounded in deep experience in both engineering and operating technology for retailers in the U.S. and abroad. Their desire for more flexible and agile automation led them to embark on a mission to radically improve goods-to-person robotics with a simplified, soup to nuts rebuild. The result is their Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering, which delivers high-density goods-to-person automation with a flexible range of throughput rates.

“We’re inspired by what GoBolt is achieving for brands and retailers,” said Yegor Anchyshkin, Instock’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Just as impressively, the company is eager to explore and embrace new technologies, like automation, instead of waiting in the wings. When it comes to partnerships, ours with GoBolt is as natural and synergistic as it gets.”

Through this partnership, the two dynamic companies will redefine storage density and volume throughput boundaries within defined footprints, and lay the groundwork toward self-service in warehouse automation.

To learn more, please visit www.gobolt.com.

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant’s team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company’s focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com.

About Instock

Instock Inc. delivers a fully as-a-Service Automated Storage and Retrieval Solution (ASRS) for micro-fulfillment operators. Current market offerings are underserving the needs of retailers and 3PLs demanding better productivity, higher inventory density, and better cost efficiency. Instock's breakthrough technology addresses these demands by using a software-driven architecture, a high-fidelity simulation-first approach and by enabling self-service for day to day operations. They are making goods-to-person automation accessible to every fulfillment business with radically improved flexibility, modularity, and price point. For more information, visit www.instock.com