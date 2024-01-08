DOTsfty Announces Partnership with Geotab for Enhanced Fleet Safety

Bellevue, WA, January 8 2024 — DOTsfty, a leader in automated driver training and safety management, is excited to announce its partnership with Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. This collaboration marks the launch of DOTsfty's integration with the Geotab helping fleets to engage their drivers with the proper mobile first short video training content through the Geotab driver app, Geotab Drive, creating a safety and productivity improvement culture around real-time self-correction.

In an era of increasing economic pressures on the transportation sector, marked by soaring diesel prices and rising maintenance costs, DOTsfty's innovative approach has been a game changer. The integration includes a full suite of features designed to optimize driver performance and safety. By leveraging data from Geotab's telematics, DOTsfty's platform offers a 360° analysis of driver behavior, enabling safety managers to provide immediate and effective training to drivers. This integration not only enhances driver safety and efficiency but also significantly reduces costs related to fuel, vehicle maintenance, and insurance rates.

Yuichi Uchida, Co-Founder and COO of DOTsfty, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Geotab represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize driver training and fleet management. With Geotab's robust framework and our cutting-edge analysis and training tools, we are poised to deliver unprecedented value to fleet operators worldwide."

The Geotab integration also includes customized push notifications and messaging through the Geotab Drive App, allowing for real-time feedback and training for drivers. This feature has already shown impressive results in pilot programs, where clients have seen substantial savings and increased driver engagement.

​​In addition to the partnership, DOTsfty is excited to announce its sponsorship and attendance at the upcoming Geotab Connect 2024 event, taking place from February 15th to 16th at Las Vegas, NV. This event presents a unique opportunity for DOTsfty to showcase its integrated solutions and engage with industry leaders and professionals.

DOTsfty's commitment to innovation and excellence in fleet safety and efficiency is further solidified with this partnership, offering a promising outlook for the future of the transportation industry.

About DOTsfty:

Teatis Inc., doing business as DOTsfty, is at the forefront of automated driver training technology. With a focus on 360° behavior analysis, DOTsfty aims to transform fleet management and enhance driver safety and efficiency. Learn more at https://www.dotsfty.com/.

