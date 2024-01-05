Pitney Bowes and PackageHub launch “No-Box/No-Label” returns drop-off network

The shipping and mailing service provider Pitney Bowes this week said it has partnered with PackageHub, the second-largest franchise system of retail shipping stores in the U.S., to launch a national “No-Box/No-Label” returns drop-off network.

The network includes nearly 1,000 locations, with hundreds more launching in coming months, and will augment the existing network of 30,000 postal locations where currently Pitney Bowes offers no-label returns.

According to Stamford, Connecticut-based Pitney Bowes, e-commerce brands who already use Pitney Bowes returns service and its platform partners will immediately have access to the drop-off network, with no additional integration required.

Richardson, Texas-based PackageHub says its franchise locations offer efficiency and convenience in returns, drop-offs, and shipments. The firm also collaborates with UPS, FedEx, and PostalMate—A Maersk Company.

“E-commerce returns are among the fastest-growing costs for retailers—costs that are sure to increase given the historic levels of online shopping we’ve seen this holiday,” Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, said in a release. “We have the longest-standing e-commerce returns service in the industry—and now, with the launch of this network with our partner, PackageHub, we have access to their network of premium drop-off locations across the U.S., making this the most comprehensive returns service, capable of lowering the cost of returns while simultaneously improving the consumer experience.”