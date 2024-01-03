Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. (January 3, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the opening of an expanded service center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The contemporary Charlotte service center, located at 4524 Reagan Drive, consists of 230 dock doors. Upgrades include a complete yard rehabilitation and a new remote trailer parking lot. The best-in-class facility is part of a multi-phase redevelopment project that aims to incorporate Southeastern’s latest design standards, such as signature structural elements and interior finishes in addition to network and security features. The facility will embrace new technological advances, streamline operational costs, and, most notably, provide its dynamic team of associates with a modernized work environment to thrive in their various roles.



“The redevelopments at Reagan Drive will not only serve the local Charlotte market but will also increase the efficiency and bandwidth of freight we can push through this breakbulk, which impacts the entire surrounding region,” said Ryan Smigiel, Vice President of Real Estate. “As the Charlotte area is demonstrating exponential growth, we are looking forward to matching this momentum and expanding our operations to continue improving service to our customers.”



The new Reagan Drive service center will house both Charlotte’s pickup and delivery operation and breakbulk operation on an interim basis while Southeastern works to redevelop its second Queen City facility on Amble Drive – a project that will construct a new service center consisting of 185 dock doors, an appointment warehouse with six additional dock doors, a regional office, and a driver rest facility.

The Reagan Drive facility opened for business in June 1972 with eight dock doors and six associates.

“The new service center not only empowers our company to cultivate lasting relationships with its great customers, partners, and associates in the Charlotte region and beyond, but also instills an opportunity for additional expansion and job growth down the road with its dock door expansion, latest design standards, and efficient yard layout,” said Smigiel.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

