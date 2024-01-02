Reflecting on BSL Battery - Industrial’s 2023: A year of innovation and growth

Dear respected partners:

We look forward to sharing with you the incredible journey we have embarked on together at BSL Battery - Industrial as we close out an extraordinary year. In the material handling industry and the airport GSE industry, this year has demonstrated our commitment to innovation and advancement.

In 2023, BSL Battery - Industrial participates globally by participating in major international trade shows. Among other events, we showcase our innovations at ProMat and THE LOGISTICS WORLD ® | SUMMIT & EXPO, and network with industry leaders at MHI Congress and LOGIMAT. To enter diversified markets and build partnerships in the lithium battery clean energy sector is our goal. These shows give us the opportunity to showcase our advanced lithium battery solutions, share insights and make meaningful connections globally. By providing innovative solutions and advancing lithium battery technology, we have solidified BSL Battery - Industrial's position as an industry leader.

In addition to our achievements, new product launches such as BSLBATT® insert batteries, MINI-EXCAVATOR lithium Batteries, electric tractor lithium batteries and Ming Trucks/Mining Locomotive lithium batteries are creating excitement while enabling more efficient, safe and sustainable operations. With these new products, we demonstrate our commitment to advancing innovative lithium battery technology, optimizing performance, and streamlining production.

In 2023, the company launched new products and established new partnerships. Fronius Perfect Charging and SPE Elettronica Industriale Charger have formed a strategic partnership. According to the alliance, Fronius and SPE chargers test and verify the battery or BMS. For your BSLBATT products, you can trust that the battery and charger combination will deliver best-in-class performance, longer battery life, and maximum uptime.

Acknowledgment of industry recognition

Among these milestones, BSL Battery-Industrial, as the first lithium battery manufacturer in China, passed the testing requirements of Underwriters Laboratories (“UL”), a global leader in safety science, and obtained UL2580 certification. The recognition is not only a testament to our products' quality and safety, but also to our commitment to doing the right thing. We remain committed to building long-term relationships with our customers as we move forward. Keep your industry at the forefront by taking advantage of this opportunity.

BSL's Battery - Industrial expansion across global

BSL Battery - Industrial recently secured $8.9 million in financing to further strengthen its commitment to innovation and growth. We will be able to provide the most cost-effective energy source and the best lithium battery solution as well as create jobs locally as a result of this push.

Build successful partnerships

Our desire to build relationships with skilled and well-prepared players in the powertrain systems sector is another pillar of BSL Battery - Industrial's business strategy, which enables us to expand internationally. As of 2023, BSL Battery-Industrial has established a series of strategic partnerships in countries that are most sensitive to electrifying industrial vehicles, including Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, and Ireland.

Industrial Data Centers and Artificial Intelligence - BSL Battery

Getting ahead in technology requires thinking outside the box, but our BSLBATT data center battery remote monitoring system has been BSL battery technology's crown jewel since 2012.

With the assistance of artificial intelligence and machine learning, this battery monitoring system is virtually integrated with containerized architecture and continuously, automatically, and comprehensively monitors all parameters of BSLBATT batteries active in 70 countries, allowing us to monitor their health status in real time and adjust them accordingly. Providing self-diagnosis and predictive maintenance with extremely high accuracy.

Perspectives for the future

Thank you for contributing to BSL Battery - Industrial's success. To achieve new milestones and share success in 2024, we are eager to continue this journey together.

