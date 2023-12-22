The North Pole Elves WMS in the cloud

A very merry holiday message from the team at CartonCloud!

We know that recent years have seen expectations for delivery timeframes shorten and shorten — and the elves of the North Pole are no strangers to “next-day delivery”.

It’s that time of year again, the North Pole elves have their biggest order of the year scheduled to go out, with deliveries completed in one epic night — but when their carefully arranged list was lost and their neatly arranged presents out of order, they needed some help.

Luckily, the elves had a little magic up their sleeves, they had been sure to use their cloud-based WMS to track and manage their inventory throughout the year, including automated ordering and allocated picking — which meant they could easily access their list online, use the WMS mobile app to locate and confirm stock as they packed the sleigh, and use the TMS to optimize their route for the fastest delivery!

Check out this very merry holiday message from the North Pole Elves and the team at CartonCloud. Happy holidays!