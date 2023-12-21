Novvia Group acquires its third container provider in Northeast

The private equity-backed packaging distributor Novvia Group has made its third acquisition in the Northeast U.S., announcing Wednesday that it has bought JWJ Packaging LLC, a New Jersey based supplier of drums, pails, totes, pallets, and other rigid container and shipping products.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the company said that following the acquisition, JWJ will be combined with Rahway Steel Drum, Novvia’s existing New Jersey-based subsidiary, which was acquired in December 2022. Novvia is backed by the investment firm Kelso & Company.

Founded in 2018, JWJ is a supplier of packaging and shipping materials, including a wide selection of steel and plastic drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), shipping materials, and other accessories.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Novvia Group provides packaging solutions and customized services for the global rigid container and life sciences sectors. Its subsidiary companies include: Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino Container, Novvia Canada, Southern Container, Duval Container, Rios Containers, Auberst, Innovative Container, Rahway Steel Drum, Northern Container, Ocean State Packaging, and JWJ.