Kenco names Thomas Kominsky new CFO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Dec. 21, 2023) – Kenco, a leading North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Kominsky as Chief Financial Officer. Kominsky officially joined the senior leadership team November 8.

Kominsky brings a wealth of knowledge from the transportation and logistics sector, both as a finance executive and a board member. While in leadership roles at Student Transportation of America, Kominsky helped orchestrate multiple M&A transactions, the successful privatization of the company, and numerous capital raising activities.

Denis Reilly, CEO of Kenco, underscores the significance of balance between internal development and acquisitions. “As we continue our upward trajectory, the nexus between acquisitive and organic growth is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, which highlights the significance of bringing in Tom. With a deep understanding of our industry and a proven strategic finance track record, he is poised to help us navigate our path forward, propelling Kenco to new heights.”

In his 20 years of experience, Kominsky held impressive, progressive leadership roles at financial institutions including Bank of America and Bank of Montreal, where he oversaw investment banking for the transportation and logistics sector. Most recently, Kominsky served as CFO at private equity-backed Foundation Partners Group, where he built capabilities to organically scale the business, oversaw 50+ M&A transactions and integrations, and led capital raising efforts of over $2 billion.

Kominsky holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, as well as a B.A. in economics, with a focus in finance, from DePauw University. He also serves as a guest professor in DePauw’s honors business program.

