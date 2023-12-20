GreyOrange raises $135 million backing for its warehouse robotics

Warehouse automation technology vendor GreyOrange has raised $135 million in financing and will use the capital to accelerate its technology, continue its global expansion, and support the adoption of GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform in warehouses, distribution centers, and retail stores, the company said today.

The “series D” venture capital round was led by Anthelion Capital (formerly Cowen Sustainable Investments) and follows previous investments by Mithril, 3State Ventures, and Blume Ventures.

Roswell, Georgia-based GreyOrange says its approach to transforming warehouse and retail store operations combines a hardware-agnostic software platform with a dynamic range of certified robotic and sensing technologies.

“Not only has GreyOrange automated the movement of goods within the warehouse, but the company has also built a network that optimizes how retailers move their goods across their entire supply chain,” Vusal Najafov, co-founder of Anthelion Capital, said in a release. "Their capability to improve operational efficiency in various settings and their innovative approach in transforming inventory into a more productive asset in warehouses and retail spaces are key reasons for our excitement in leading this funding round."

