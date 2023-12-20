Parsec Automation Corp. Wins Gold in 11th Annual Best in Biz International Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 20, 2023) – Parsec Automation Corp., a trailblazer in manufacturing operations management (MOM) software, has again been recognized by the Best in Biz International Awards, with TrakSYS taking home Gold in the Most Innovative Product of the Year – Enterprise category. This year's Best in Biz International winners were chosen by an independent judging panel from publications around the globe.

“At Parsec, we are on a continuous mission to make the management of complex manufacturing operations as simple as possible,” said Parsec CEO Eddy Azad. “Being again recognized among Best in Biz’s Most Innovative Products reflects our ongoing dedication to that goal, the perseverance of our team, and the tangible benefits TrakSYS brings to manufacturers worldwide. We are proud to have received Gold this year, but we’re even prouder of the work we do to empower clients in the era of digital transformation."

The insights offered by TrakSYS help manufacturers across sectors and sizes optimize asset utilization, enhance efficiency, expand capacity without additional capital equipment, cut production costs, reduce lead times, and boost profitability. Its advanced analytics help streamline outputs and highlight opportunities for improvement to not only minimize waste but contribute to improved working conditions and sustainability performance.

Established in 2011, the Best in Biz Awards has solidified its reputation as the premier independent business awards program. Distinguished by its unique judging panel of influential reporters and editors from leading publications across the globe, the Best in Biz Awards stands as a testament to excellence in various business areas. The awards are presented through two distinct programs (North American and International), recognizing excellence in over 90 categories including company, team, executive, product, CSR, media, PR, and more.

To see the full list of 2023 Best in Biz International recipients, visit https://www.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2023-winners-company/. To learn more about the benefits of data-led manufacturing, visit https://parsec-corp.com.

About Parsec Automation Corp. (Parsec)

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, a proven operations management software application and solution platform designed to significantly improve manufacturing processes. Parsec is committed to providing best-in-class products and solutions to our worldwide community of clients to assist them in optimizing their manufacturing operations. There are thousands of TrakSYS™ licenses in use around the globe in a wide variety of Industries.

TrakSYS helps manufacturers to maximize asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. For more information about Parsec and TrakSYS, please visit the corporate website at https://parsec-corp.com.

