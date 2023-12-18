Lithos Selects Global Leading Manufacturer from South Korea for Battery Cell Supply Agreement

HAYWARD, CA (December 18, 2023)— (PR NEWSWIRE)— Lithos Energy Inc. (“Lithos”), a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for demanding environments, today announced that they have signed a long-term battery cell supply agreement with a top-tier manufacturer from South Korea (the “Manufacturer”) for lithium-ion battery cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Manufacturer will supply Lithos with cells starting in 2024. The cells will be used in Lithos’ line of high and low voltage battery systems to meet strong client demand across multiple end markets undergoing electrification, notably in construction, EV, agriculture, off-highway, mining, and marine.

“We are committed to making battery systems for clients who demand the highest level of performance and quality,” said James Meredith, President of Lithos. “By collaborating with our new partner, a globally recognized household brand, the promise that our clients will have market-leading battery cells in our packs is secured for today and well into the future.”

Lithos’ battery systems, including cell integration, will be undertaken at their recently opened Hayward, California manufacturing facility. More recently, Lithos announced the release of their latest generation of battery systems engineered for performance, safety, and durability in demanding environments.

“We are impressed with Lithos’ innovative battery systems and their high-growth trajectory,” commented a representative from the Manufacturer. “We look forward to our collaboration and providing the highest level of innovation that meets their cell supply demand—and to advance our shared mandate of providing cleaner energy solutions across industries.”

About Lithos

Since 2015, Lithos has solidified its position as a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for the most demanding environments. Founded by highly regarded alumni from MIT and Tesla, Lithos is proud of its unwavering commitment to engineering excellence. The company’s world-class team is dedicated to pioneering battery innovation and providing exceptional customer service. Lithos’ proprietary, customizable battery systems give clients the ability to take products to market faster at scale, providing the confidence and agility needed to lead electrification initiatives. Innovative technology enables industry-leading power and energy density– with hallmark Lithos application-specific dependability and safety.



Industries served include a diverse range of rapidly expanding companies in automotive, e-mobility, marine, off-highway, energy storage, defense, construction, mining, and agriculture.



All Lithos battery systems are designed and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more about Lithos’ innovative battery systems, visit https://lithosenergy.com/.





Contact Information for Media

Susana Leiser, Warner Communications for Lithos Energy

Email: press@lithosenergy.com