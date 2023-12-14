ORTEC Americas Secures Record Number of Technology, Personnel, and Workplace Awards in 2023

Atlanta, GA – ORTEC, a global provider of leading end-to end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, proudly announces its recent accolades for groundbreaking technological advancements and its distinction as an inspiring workplace. The company has received multiple prestigious awards in 2023, affirming its commitment to excellence in both technology and employee satisfaction.

ORTEC received the SupplyTech Breakthrough Award for the Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year earlier in 2023. This award underscores the tireless efforts and dedication of ORTEC’s exceptional team in developing solutions for distribution logistics optimization. Additional 2023 awards include the CIOCoverage Top 10 Planning and Forecasting Company to Watch, the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award to Mat Witte, SVP Americas, the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award to Marianne Wilde, Director of Data Science and Consulting, and the Georgia TITAN 100 award to Jeff Bailey, CEO Americas.

ORTEC's end-to-end solution for optimized Last-Mile Delivery enables customers to predict, prepare, plan, execute, monitor, and improve operations. ORTEC partners with their customers to develop a strategy that enables them to ensure premium customer service while reducing transportation costs. ORTEC solutions also deliver complete visibility through the Control Tower, allowing customers to remain focused on continuously improving operational metrics. Customers can set the importance of balancing cost of delivery, customer satisfaction, driver satisfaction, and environmental impact.

In addition to the technological awards, ORTEC has been honored as an outstanding workplace, receiving multiple awards for fostering an inspiring and inclusive work environment. 2023 awards include the Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplaces, Top 50 US Inspiring Workplaces, Top Workplaces in Atlanta, Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Houston. The 2023 accolades acknowledge ORTEC’s unwavering dedication to cultivating a culture of innovation, diversity, and employee well-being.

"These awards serve as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by our talented team. We are immensely proud of our achievements in technology and equally committed to providing an inspiring workplace that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and personal growth," said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas.

About ORTEC

For more than 40 years ORTEC has supported many of the world’s best-run organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Our decision support software and data science capabilities enable our customers to improve their business results and make a positive impact on the world. With our 1,000 employees across 13 countries, we help over 1,200 leading customers worldwide to make better choices in an ever-changing environment. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.

