Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Hosts Annual Winter Meeting January 9–11

CHICAGO—December 14, 2023 (James Street Media Services)—More than 500 attendees have already registered for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Winter Meeting to be held January 9–11 in Lombard, Illinois at the Westin Chicago Lombard hotel.



"It is an honor to be involved in this meeting, which will mark the 100th year of the organization’s service to a great industry," said MARS President Kathy Bathurst. "With a rich history, North America’s railroads are poised to bring even more benefits to the economy, the supply chain, and the environment in the future."



The conference starts with a welcome reception on the evening of Tuesday, January 9; a full day on Wednesday, January 10; and a half-day on Thursday, January 11. The goods and services vendor exhibition will open Tuesday afternoon. Though the popular vendor exposition room is sold out, sponsorship of the Winter meeting is still available www.mwrailshippers.com.



Featured presentations from top-level executives, include:

· Keith Creel, President and CEO, CPKC

· Elgeo Harris, Senior Manager, Government Affairs, Bunge

· Tony Hatch, President, ABH Consulting

· Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO, CSX

· Ian Jefferies, President and CEO, AAR

· Eric Marchetto, Executive Vice President and CFO, Trinity Rail

· Eric Monger, Vice President, KBX Rail, KBX

· Alan Shaw, President and CEO, NS

· Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President and President of Rail North America, GATX

· Beth Whited, President, Union Pacific



The educational breakout sessions will be Railroading 101, Best Practices for Rail Transportation Safety, and Partnerships for Intermodal Success. Additionally, there will be a short line panel moderated by Chuck Baker, President, American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association and featuring: Cassie Dull Tiliakos, Chief Commercial Officer, Gulf & Atlantic Railways; Mike Peters, Chief Customer Officer, North America at Genesee & Wyoming; and Justin Broyles, Executive Vice President, Commercial Affairs at R.J. Corman.



“This year’s strong program was developed by MARS committee members who worked tirelessly to bring top-level speakers to our podium. I am grateful for their support and proud to work with them,” said Bathurst.



The meeting registration fee is $325 until December 20. After that date, it is $375. The registration form and more information are available online at www.mwrailshippers.com.



ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.



